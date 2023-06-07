BLOWHOLE Comes to Edinburgh in August

Performances run August 2nd – 28th  at the Pleasance Dome (AceDome).

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo 2 Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo 3 Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre

BLOWHOLE Comes to Edinburgh in August

Blowhole  by Benjamin Salmon comes to Edinburgh in August. Performances run August 2nd – 28th  at the Pleasance Dome (AceDome).

Written and performed by Benjamin Salmon (Soho Writer’s Lab, BBC Comedy Room shortlist) this solo show captures a hilariously relatable yet tender portrait of modern life, a screengrab of the pitfalls of swipe-right culture that flips the rom-com format on its head. 

Exploring connection and community in the modern age of serial digital dating and what it’s like to hit millennial rock bottom, Blowhole tells the story of a single, sexless, grief-stricken yet undeniably fabulous gay man in London, traversing a lifestyle of self-destruction, IBS, and hook-up apps. Presenting queer culture at its most vulnerable, the play offers a frank and human portrayal of life in crisis and self-discovery.  

Blowhole is directed by Tom Wright (Undetectable, King’s Head Theatre; My Dad’s Gap Year, Park Theatre) and produced by award-winning production company Deus Ex Machina Productions (The Book Thief; RIDE; DUST). 

Writer and performer Benjamin Salmon comments, “I wrote this play because I wanted to put a gay man centre stage in all his hilarious, problematic, angry, sexually-frustrated, honest, raw, unfiltered, unlikable yet lovable, imperfect glory. I think it's about time that we allow queer characters to rise to the forefront in a way that they're not just an accessory to a protagonist of another story - that they are, instead, allowed to take up the space within their own messy, complicated stories that absolutely fascinate, relate to and connect with modern audiences out there. Now more than ever, we need hard-hitting stories that can also make us laugh... stories that can find a way into our hearts so that we can laugh through the pain in our lives, which is what I hope Blowhole and the character capture rather beautifully.” 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Cast Revealed For Tron Theatres Production of MOORCROFT Photo
Cast Revealed For Tron Theatre's Production of MOORCROFT

In February 2022, Tron Theatre Company staged a production of Moorcroft by Eilidh Loan, an actor and writer who’d come onto Artistic Director Andy Arnold’s radar during lockdown when she auditioned as part of an open call for actors using an excerpt from the play. 

2
New Adaptation of THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo
New Adaptation of THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre set to enchant audiences with magical new adaptation of The Secret Garden

3
THINGS HIDDEN SINCE THE FOUNDATION OF THE WORLD Makes Scottish Premiere Photo
THINGS HIDDEN SINCE THE FOUNDATION OF THE WORLD Makes Scottish Premiere

Things Hidden  Since the Foundation of the World  makes its Scotland premiere in August. By Javaad Alipoor with Chris Thorpe, directed by Javaad Alipoor, and presented by The Javaad Alipoor Company with HOME and The National Theatre of Parramatta, the production comes to  Traverse 1  Tue 15 – Sun 27 Aug.

4
BLOWHOLE Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
BLOWHOLE Comes to Edinburgh in August

Blowhole  by Benjamin Salmon comes to Edinburgh in August. Performances run August 2nd – 28th  at the Pleasance Dome (AceDome).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Downie: Hour of Scotland
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Susan Riddell: Wonder Woman (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You