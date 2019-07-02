BEEP BOOP Comes To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

What happens when a man is left alone to his own devices? Beep Boop is a darkly comic clown show which gives witness to the full expression and logical outcome of our technology obsession and addiction. It's about the absurd and aching irony of the detachment brought about by the tools that are meant to help us connect. It is also one of the funniest shows about loneliness you are likely to see this Edinburgh Fringe...

Simultaneously super silly and painfully profound, award-winning physical comedian and clown Richard Saudek conjures a small and poignant universe, not too dissimilar to that of anyone who owns a Smartphone or spends more time online than they most probably ought.

At a breakneck pace and employing extraordinary physicality, Saudek utilises a madcap combination of clown, digital projection, foley sound, and original composition to tell an ever-so-human tale that reaches far inside the inhuman future we are sleepwalking towards.

Wildly imaginative and tightly produced, Beep Boop is a multimedia collective endeavour of Saudek's invention in collaboration with director Wes Grantom (Eager to Lose at Ars Nova), teamed with a soundscape from TV and film composer Jesse Novak (BoJack Horseman) who Saudek has created work alongside since their college days.

Richard Saudek is a trained actor with an extensive circus and clown background. Having grown up making faces at himself in the mirror, he then ran off at the tender age of ten to perform in Circus Smirkus for a number of years studying under Rob Mermin (who is a mentee of Marcelle Marceau and Etienne Decroux). He left the circus at the ripe old age of sixteen to pursue other forms of performativity. He has been a member of One Year Lease Theater Co. since 2011, and teaches clown to undergraduate theatre students in Northern Greece each summer with OYL. His New York theatre credits include - Eager To Lose (Ars Nova); Balls, Stockholm, Wolves (59E59); pool (no water) (Barrow St Theatre); Evelyn (The Bushwick Starr); Oedipus After Colonus (HERE Arts Center); Breath on the Mirror (LaMama); What We Know, The Killing Room (Teatro Circulo); Dream of Me (The Player's Theatre); Regarding Hot Air Balloons (IRT); The Mandrake (Pearl Theatre Company). OYL took 'Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally' (of which Richard was a member of the cast) to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016 where it received critical acclaim as well as The Stage Award for Excellence in Acting. Richard's film and TV credits include Broke, Red Chief, Bull and Boardwalk Empire.

Beep Boop runs from the 1st - 25th August at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (not 12th or 19th). For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/beep-boop





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You