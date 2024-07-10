BBC New Comedy Award Winner Yuriko Kotani Returns To Edinburgh Fringe This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join BBC New Comedy Award winner Yuriko Kotani for a brand new hour of stand-up about culture, confusion and connection.

Yuriko was in Japan to celebrate New Year with her family when the earthquake came. Drawing on her experiences living in Japan and the UK, books she's read and of course her extensive youtube wisdom, she was inspired to embark on a journey of philosophical reflection on The Meanings of Life.

In Japanese there are at least two words for 'life' - 'jinsei' is from birth to death, the other is 'seikatsu' which is everyday living, like vacuuming - very different meanings, definitely different vibes if you pick the latter for a tattoo - but perhaps there is meaning to be found in both? Through navigating the confusion of dating terminology and falling in love, her deep longing to be her nephew's funniest aunt and ruminations of reconciliation with estranged family, Yuriko invites her audience on a personal and heartfelt journey filled with warmth, laughter and hope.

Yuriko Kotani is a UK-based Japanese comedian who was named as 'one to watch' by Time Out and won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2015.

Her extensive TV credits include Russell Howard's Stand Up Central and Pointless Celebrities (BBC1), Mandy (BBC2), Pls Like (BBC3), Paul Hollywood Eats Japan (C4), Sorry, I Didn't Know (ITV) and Comedy Central Live. On radio she has guested on The Comedy Club (BBC Radio 4 Extra), BBC World Service's The Arts Hour International New Year Comedy Celebration, The Verb (BBC Radio 3), Loose Ends (BBC Radio 4) and Tudur Owen: United Nations of Anglesey (BBC Radio 4).

Yuriko Kotani: The Meanings of Life comes to Monkey Barrel Comedy at The Hive 29th July - 25th August (except 13th August).

Comments