BAFTA Nominee Yolanda Mercy to Premiere New Show FAILURE PROJECT at The Edinburgh Fringe  

Failure Project by Yolanda Mercy will be presented as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Summerhall Anatomy Theatre August 1st (preview) 2nd - 26th at 13.30 .

Following on from the success of her Edinburgh debut 7 years ago, BAFTA nominee Yolanda Mercy (Quarter Life Crisis) is back with the world premiere of new theatre show Failure Project.

Failure Project is a "Comedy drama...Or "dramedy" about Ade. Ade is a successful writer, or so it seems. She has everything she has ever wanted; her career is flying, she's (kinda) moved out of her mums house, her situationship isn't as complicated as she expected. Life is perfect?! But things don't always go how you plan, and Ade is about to find that out.?

Creator and performer Yolanda Mercy says, "I'm thrilled to be premiering my new show at Edinburgh Fringe. The Failure Project will make you laugh, cry and feel seen"

Failure Project is a comedic drama exploring what it means to fail and if it's possible to recover if you do, or think you do. Yolanda is a Summerhall Meadows Award Winner 2024 and returns to the venue with her latest exploration of life as a British Nigerian millennial in contemporary Britain.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Failure Project

Venue: Summerhall

Dates: August 1st - 26th

Times: 13.30

Tickets: £17/£14.50

Content Warnings: Mental health, some discussions around suicide

Age Guidance: 14+

Running Time: 60 mins

NOTES TO EDITORS

Yolanda Mercy is an Award Winning British Nigerian Writer and Performer for Screen, Stage and Audio; who works nationally and internationally. She has worked on projects in 8 countries and across 3 continents, which has gained her international recognition for her work.

Named Artist to Watch by the British Council, part of the BFI x BAFTA mentoring scheme under the guidance of Anne Mensah and a winner of the prestigious channel 4 Playwright award, Yolanda is carving out a career across a variety of mediums. Her writing has featured in Huffington Post and she is a published author with Bloomsbury Books for her award-winning play Quarter Life Crisis.

Mercy is BAFTA Nominee, Edinburgh TV Festival Debut TV Writer Winner, Underbelly Untapped Award winner, BFI Network and BAFTA Crew Mentee.

