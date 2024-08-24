Assembly Festival's ART Award Winner Is Crowned Scottish Theatre Awards Bright Spark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zoë Bullock, writer and performer of Gracie and the Start of the End of the World (Again), has been recognised at this year’s Scottish Theatre Awards, taking home a Bright Spark Award. Organised by the Scottish Arts Club, the Scottish Theatre Awards celebrate home-grown acts at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with the Bright Spark Award being given to emerging Scottish talent, alongside the Leading Light Award for best Scottish production.

The Scottish Theatre Bright Spark Award is the second award for Gracie and the Start of the End of the World (Again) which was the recipient of the 2024 ART (Assembly Roxy Theatre) Award. Awarded to a Scotland-based theatre company or performance practitioner to debut new work at the Fringe, the ART Award provides access to rehearsal and development space at Assembly Roxy, and support from the Assembly Festival team in preparation for a run as part of the festival’s Fringe season.

Gracie and the Start of the End of the World (Again) was also shortlisted for the Popcorn Writing Award, the only award celebrating new writing at the Edinburgh Fringe. Established in 2019, the Popcorn Writing Award champions brave and imaginative writing which playfully and artistically questions and addresses current affairs and societal trends and contributes positively to public debate.

Written and performed by Zoë Bullock, ‘Gracie’ is an absurd tragi-comic monologue about an immortal jellyfish who causes the extinction of life on earth after the love of her life is killed by a high-speed motorboat. The production began its development began in 2022 at the Tron Theatre’s Outside Eyes event and was presented at this year’s Fringe by a female-led creative team, with director-dramaturg Alica Langley, and creative producer Louise Oliver.

There are four more chances to catch Gracie and the Start of the End of the World (Again) at this year's Fringe. Performances take place at Assembly Roxy, 14:55 until Monday 26 August 2024.

Photo Credit: Brendan Swift

