Alleyne Dance Company Comes to Glasgow's Shawlands This Summer

London-based Alleyne Dance Company bring the Scottish premiere of a powerful and graceful dance performance to the streets of Glasgow’s Shawlands this summer, presented by Glasgow Life’s Tramway. The free event is part of the ongoing Tramway Beyond Walls strand of performance, visual art and participation for local audiences outside of the physical limits of their building.

Choreographed by Alleyne Dance Company’s award-winning artistic directors (and twin sisters) Kristina and Sadé Alleyne, Bonded is an outdoor production performed in and around a specially designed transparent box. The expertly choreographed dance explores human dependency, especially between siblings, and how time and external conditions can affect our connection with others. It is also a highly visual piece that is sure to be a crowd pleaser, presented by a company that blends Afro-Caribbean dance, hip-hop, kathak and circus in their performances.

Alleyne Dance Company formed in 2014 and has performed internationally. The company has performed in countries such as Germany, Austria, Spain, Canada, France, Italy, Norway, Slovenia, Australia and Greece.

Jenny Crowe, Senior Manager, Tramway, said: “We’re excited to bring internationally acclaimed Alleyne Dance Company to Glasgow for this Scottish premiere which continues our work beyond the walls of Tramway.

“Appealing to those both young and old and from all backgrounds, this is an unticketed, site-specific event. We hope audiences will delight in breaking from their daily activities to capture the performance.”

Performances run Saturday 29 June, 2.00pm and 4.30pm.

