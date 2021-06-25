All Or Nothing Bring the Joy of Giant Swings to Post-Covid Scotland
The Swings is part breathtaking aerial duet, staged on a magnificent, larger than life, five-metre-high swing set, and part installation.
Edinburgh's All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre, one of the UK's leading aerial dance companies, has announced the Scottish tour of their new outdoor, interactive and family focused production, The Swings.
The Swings is part breathtaking aerial duet, staged on a magnificent, larger than life, five-metre-high swing set, and part installation, where the audience are invited to have a swing whilst listening to a sound installation of memories evoked from childhood swinging.
As Scotland opens up for live performance The Swings will be performed at 23 outdoor venues the length and breadth of Scotland from Saturday 26 June 2021, in Lerwick, Shetland, to Wednesday 18 August 2021, for the Lochwinnoch Arts Festival. Outdoor venues include town, city and country parks and gardens, community centres, an old bowling green, a city centre public square, a rugby pitch, and a car park.
The Swings, staged using a giant swing set with two swings, is a 15-minute choreographed aerial dance duet performed at intervals throughout the day. Inspired by age old playground games and memories the playful dynamic between the two aerial artists is key. Using the long ropes and swing seats as their apparatus they begin by exploring this unfamiliar environment, swinging, and jumping off, climbing and hanging whichever way they can; their voices unable to contain their excitement. They gradually build the energy performing a range of stunning tricks, flipping, somersaulting, and tumbling, as they soar high above the socially distanced audience below.
Following every performance, audiences will be invited to have some time on the swings. As old and young experience the sheer joy of swinging they will be accompanied by a soundscape made up of memories, thoughts and feelings of being on a swing. Fragments of these conversations, from the company's friends, family, neighbours and colleagues, including three-year old Nancy and Gillian in her 70's, can be heard. Ideas of freedom, leisure, togetherness and shared space resonate most strongly with the circumstances we have all found ourselves in for more than a year.
The Swings, an interactive event for all the family, was conceived by All or Nothing Dance Aerial Theatre's Artistic Director, Jennifer Paterson, who has also directed the production with Nic Green. Jennifer Paterson collaborated with the performers, Chrissie Ardill, Claire Crook, Beverley Grant and Danuta Ramos, on the aerial choreography. This touring show has been designed by Becky Minto with sound design by Yas Clarke.
The Swings was originally commissioned by Imaginate's Family Encounters and the Merchant City Festival. It has been supported by The Work Room (Glasgow) and Macrobert, with National Lottery funding through Creative Scotland's Touring Fund for Theatre and Dance.
Jennifer Paterson, Artistic Director of All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre, said: "The inspiration for The Swings came from spending time in a playpark as a mum, being around swings again and seeing how much joy they bring. Swings are so integral to your childhood. They are in almost every park. If you're lucky you have one in your garden, or maybe a rope swing on a tree. You hang about them as a teenager. The feeling of being on a swing and the excitement of building it up higher and higher never leaves you. It's such a visceral feeling - the air rushing past your face, the laughing, the rise and fall of your stomach. Will you jump off? How high can you go? What tricks can you do?"
Jaine Lumsden, Theatre Officer at Creative Scotland said: "Audiences across the country can look forward to All or Nothing's fun, inventive and multi-sensory circus experience touring to outdoor spaces this summer in partnership with some of Scotland's much loved theatres and festivals. This family friendly show is made possible thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players, who raise £30 million for good causes across the UK every week."
The Swings - Summer Tour 2021 Listings
Saturday 26 to Tuesday 29 June 2021
King George V Playpark, King Harald Street, Lerwick, Shetland ZE1 0EU
Performances at 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30
https://tickets.shetlandarts.org/sales/categories/dramadance/the-swings
Shetland Arts
https://www.shetlandarts.org/ 01595 745500
Saturday 03 July 2021
Outdoors at Prestonpans Community Centre, Preston Road, Prestonpans EH32 9QS
Performances at 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30
https://www.thebrunton.co.uk/en-GB/shows/the%20swings-%20performance/events
The Brunton
www.thebrunton.co.uk / 0131 653 524
Sunday 04 July 2021
Tweed Green, Peebles
See website for performance details
Eastgate Theatre & Arts Centre, Peebles, The Scottish Borders
https://eastgatearts.com/ 01721 725777
Monday 05 & Tuesday 06 July 2021
The Orangerie beside Restoration Yard
Dalkeith Country Park, Dalkeith, EH22 1ST
Performances at 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30
https://www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/events/the-swings-at-dalkeith-country-park/
https://www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk
info@dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk / 0131 654 1666
Friday 09 to Sunday 11 July 2021
George Square, Glasgow G2 1DH
Merchant City Festival
See website for performance details
https://www.merchantcityfestival.com
Monday 12 & Tuesday 13 July 2021
The Bowling Green, 49 McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, Glasgow G41 1SU
Part of the Tramway Beyond Walls season
See website for performance details
https://www.tramway.org/projects/tramway-beyond-walls
info@tramway.org / 0845 330 3501
Friday 16 July 2021
Arts Building Lawn, 15 The Scores, St Andrews KY16 9AX
See website for performance details
Byre Theatre, University of St Andrews
https://byretheatre.com / byreboxoffice@st-andrews.ac.uk
Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 July 2021
MacRosty Park, Crieff - near the Victorian bandstand
See website for performance details
Strathearn Arts, Crieff
https://www.strathearnarts.org/whatson / 01764 655556
Wednesday 21 & Thursday 22 July 2021
New Galloway Park
Performances at 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30
CatStrand, High Street, New Galloway, Castle Douglas DG7 3RN
The Glenkens Community & Arts Trust (GCAT),
https://gcat.scot/event/the-swings/
https://gcat.scot/ 01644 420 374 / info@catstrand.com
Friday 23 July
The Bridge Car Park, Easterhouse
Platform Arts Centre, The Bridge, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Easterhouse, Glasgow, G34 9JW
Performances at 13:00, 14:00 & 15:30
https://www.platform-online.co.uk Box Office - 0141 276 9696 / 0141 276 9670
Saturday 24 July 2021
Front Lawn at Dean Castle Country Park, Dean Rd, Kilmarnock KA3 1XB
Performances at 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30
East Ayrshire Leisure
https://eastayrshireleisure.com/events/the-swings/
www.eastayrshireleisure.com / 01563 554900
Tuesday 27 July 2021
Top rugby pitch adjacent to the Barn, Banchory
The Barn, Burn O Bennie, Banchory AB31 5QA
Performances at 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30
https://thebarnarts.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173611988
https://www.thebarnarts.co.uk / 01330 825431
Wednesday 28 July 2021
In front of Moray Arts Centre, Field of Dreams, Findhorn, Forres IV36 3TA
See website for performance details
Universal Hall Promotions
https://universalhall.co.uk/ 01309 691170
Thursday 29 July 2021
Bellfield Park, Inverness IV2 4SZ
See website for performance details
Eden Court
https://eden-court.co.uk/ 01463 234234
Saturday 31 July & Sunday 01 August 2021
Lyth Arts Centre, Caithness
Performances at 11:00, 12:30, 14:00, 15.30
https://lytharts.org.uk/event/the-swings
01955 641434 / info@lytharts.org.uk
Wednesday 04 & Thursday 05 August 2021
Armadale Castle, Gardens and Museum of the Isles, Armadale Sleat, Isle of Skye IV45 8RS
See website for performance details
SEALL
https://www.seall.co.uk / 01470 844207 / info@seall.co.uk
Saturday 07 August 2021
The Nevis Centre Court, Nevis Centre, An Aird, Fort William PH33 6AN
See website for performance details
https://www.neviscentre.co.uk/ 01397 700707 / whatson@neviscentre.co.uk
Sunday 08 August 2021
The Rockfield Centre Carpark, The Rockfield Centre, Rockfield Road, Oban, Argyll PA34 5DQ
See website for performance details
The Rockfield Centre
https://www.therockfieldcentre.org.uk/ 01631 701231
Tuesday 10 August 2021
See website for location and performance details
Dunoon Burgh Hall
https://www.dunoonburghhall.org.uk/ 01369 701776 / info@dunoonburghhall.org.uk
Wednesday 11 August 2021
See website for location and performance details
Beacon Arts Centre, Custom House Quay, Greenock PA15 1HJ
https://www.beaconartscentre.co.uk/ 01475 723723 / info@beaconartscentre.co.uk
Thursday 12 August 2021
See website for location and performance details
MacRobert Arts Centre, University of Stirling, Stirling, FK9 4LA
https://macrobertartscentre.org/ 01786 466666
Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 August 2021
See website for location and performance details
Govanhill International Festival, 99 Calder Street, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 7RA
https://www.govanhillbaths.com/ https://www.govanhillbaths.com/festival/ 0141 433 2999
Tuesday 17 & Wednesday 18 August 2021
School Event
Loch Barr Leisure Centre, 1 Newton of Barr, Lochwinnoch PA12 4JB
Lochwinnoch Arts Festival
https://www.whatsonrenfrewshire.co.uk/
All or Nothing Dance Theatre online
Website - https://www.aerialdance.co.uk
Learn more at https://www.aerialdance.co.uk/production/the-swings.