Laura Main Revealed as Patron of Aberdeen Arts Centre

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Star of stage and screen Laura Main has been announced as the new patron of Aberdeen Arts Centre. The Call the Midwife actor, who hails from Aberdeen, landed her first starring role at the age of 13 at the Arts Centre. She is now coming full circle to support the grassroots arts venue during the ongoing Save Aberdeen Arts Centre fundraising campaign.

Laura said: "Aberdeen Arts Centre holds a very special place in my heart. It's where I began my performing career, so to be returning as the centre's patron is a real honour.

"The opportunities that the Arts Centre provides for thousands of performers every year - both amateur and professional - are vital for the creative longevity of the north east of Scotland.

"I could not be more proud to help shine a light on all the incredible things that take place here."

The announcement coincides with the release of a short documentary, fronted by Laura and produced by north east video marketing agency Farsight.

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Laura added: "While making this film, I was struck by the legacy of Aberdeen Arts Centre - all the performers who have graced the stage in the past, and all those still to step out into the spotlight.

"Speak to anyone in Aberdeen, and they all have a tale to tell about the Arts Centre. That's why it's such an important place. We want to ensure that new stories continue to be written through the experiences of Aberdonians for generations to come.

"Aberdeen Arts Centre was founded to be the home of grassroots arts in Aberdeen, providing a space for community performances to flourish, and it continues to do that to this day.

"Getting involved in the arts at a grassroots level - whether as a child or later in life - has so many benefits, and not just for those who want a career onstage.

"As well as building life skills including confidence and resilience, there's something special about being part of a group that shares your interests and is working together to create something new. It's a real opportunity to make friendships that last a lifetime."

Laura Main first fell in love with Aberdeen Arts Centre in the 1980s, attending creative workshops in the grassroots arts venue during the school holidays.

Subsequently enrolling in local dance school Danscentre, she went on to play the lead in Phoenix Theatre's inaugural production - Annie - at the Arts Centre.

Just a couple of years later, she also appeared in the debut show from Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre - another of the city's long-running amateur groups that got its start in Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Sharon Catchpole, executive director of Aberdeen Arts Centre, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Laura Main to the Aberdeen Arts Centre family as our new patron.

"Her journey from young performer taking her first steps on stage to renowned actor is the perfect example of why Aberdeen Arts Centre is so important for the people of Aberdeen.

"The Arts Centre provides a home for over 35 local performing groups, as well as hundreds of Creative Learning participants and early-career professionals through our Artist Development programme.

"For over 60 years, opportunities have been provided here that simply aren't available anywhere else - and we are fiercely passionate about continuing that tradition for another 60 years and beyond."

Aberdeen Arts Centre is an independent arts venue in the heart of Aberdeen, operated by registered charity Castlegate Arts Ltd for over a quarter of a century.

For more than 60 years, Aberdeen Arts Centre has played a crucial role in the north east's vibrant arts scene through its programme of performances, Creative Learning Programme for children and adults, and an Artist Development Programme to support local professional creatives.

In May 2025, the centre launched the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign - a three-year fundraising drive to secure its future. Individuals and corporate sponsors can find out more and donate at https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/save-aberdeen-arts-centre.

Aberdeen Arts Centre encompasses a 350-seater auditorium; café bar; flexible spaces for performances, events, exhibitions and meetings; and the Children's Theatre, opened by Catherine Hollingworth in the 1950s as a pioneering youth theatre (the first of its kind in the UK) and now used as a vital resource for professional artist development.

For more information, visit www.aberdeenartscentre.com.

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