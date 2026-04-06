24 HOUR MUSICAL Returns to Aberdeen Arts Centre to Support Save Campaign

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Aberdeen's sell-out 24 Hour Musical will return to Aberdeen Arts Centre this summer, building on last year's £5,000 fundraising success in support of the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign.

Returning to Aberdeen Arts Centre on Sunday, July 26, 2026, the 24 Hour Musical challenges some of the North East's most talented local performers, musicians and crew to stage a full-scale musical from scratch in just one day - from first rehearsal to final performance. In what promises to be a whirlwind experience for everyone involved, every element of the show - from the live orchestration, choreography, costumes, and staging - is all brought together in a sleepless 24 hours.

Last year's inaugural event coincided with the launch of the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign. Captivating audiences, it sold out three weeks ahead of the performance and highlighted the venue's place as a pillar of Aberdeen's cultural landscape.

Sam Allan, producer of Feed The Seagull Productions, leads the team behind the event. He said: "Last year was the first 24 Hour Musical in aid of Aberdeen Arts Centre, and what a great start it was. Our tickets sold out three weeks before the show took to the stage, and we had nearly 80 local performers audition to take part.

"We are beyond excited to be heading back to Aberdeen Arts Centre for the ultimate lock-in. 24 Hour Musical really is the best kind of chaos and a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone involved."

Julia Smith, fundraising manager at Aberdeen Arts Centre, said: "We are so excited to be teaming up with Feed The Seagull Productions for our second annual 24 Hour Musical in aid of the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign. Last year's production of High School Musical was sensational, and we can't wait to see what the team have cooked up for this year's mystery show!

"There's such a buzz throughout the Arts Centre in the lead-up to the show, with so many people trying to guess what the performance will be. Those 24 hours where the show is being pulled together are hectic but so much fun, and I'd strongly recommend anyone that fancies a challenge to get involved.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign, it fills our hearts with joy to see the local performing community continuing to step up and support the home of grassroots arts in Aberdeen. It's thanks to the support of groups like Feed The Seagull Productions - alongside passionate individuals and corporate sponsors - that we can continue to be able to provide for the community."

The event is supported by title sponsor Paratus Commercial Services Limited.

Sam Allan added: "It is thanks to the support of local businesses like Paratus Commercial Services Limited that this year's fundraising show is possible. It is great to see local businesses supporting places like Aberdeen Arts Centre that are so vital to the city."

Tickets are available from Thursday, April 2 at 10am via www.aberdeenartscentre.com. With last year's performance selling out weeks in advance, early booking is strong recommended.

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