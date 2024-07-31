Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Described comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August. Performances run 1 - 25 Aug (Not 12) Time: 17:20 (1 hour).

Multi award-winning Low Effort Sketches bring their efficiently-titled debut show to Edinburgh Fringe. What show? As described, it’s As Described. What’s it called? As described. What’s in it? As described. What’s their style? As described.

Alice and Andy are in a pickle. Low Effort Sketches are riding high and have hit the big time, but behind the scenes all is not well! Andy wants to bring creative flair and dynamism to the group, but Alice is fed up with Andy derailing their perfectly decent show by constantly going off-script. A surprise twist could spell the end for the group - will they overcome their differences, or is this the end of Low Effort Sketches?

Join the undynamic duo in their silly, fourth-wall breaking, pioneering adventure. Will they finally become famous for their effortlessly awkward charisma and sharp tongues? Or will they forever be known for their "weapons-grade caterwauling" (Chortle) and “screechy rendition of an Elton John classic” (The Tab)? Either way, your eardrums will never be the same.

For fans of Armstrong and Miller, Mitchell and Webb, and Disney’s The Lion King (animated version).

Low Effort Sketches are a comedy duo made up of Alice Wickersham (‘Comedic genius’ – The Tab) and Andy Bucks (Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalist). In their bizarre, creative, and somewhat unrelatable sketches, they deploy charm and increasing pitch to make up for their general lack of energy, and it basically seems to work. Accolades include:

