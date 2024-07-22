AMERICAN HISTORY SEX Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stand-up comedian and history buff Bobby Sheehan’s new comedy hour “American History Sex”.

American History Sex is an informative, raunchy, and occasionally wholesome comedy show in which comedian Bobby Sheehan combines his three passions: America, history, and sex. He seeks to answer the question “How soon into a first date should I bring up how much I know about the American Civil War?”

For four score and 7 years (actually, just 7 years), Bobby has been grinding in the New York City comedy scene, seducing crowds across the U.S., and making them cum back for more. He regularly brings his knowledge of the American presidents (and their genitals) to audiences in NYC. He toured England in the summer of 2023.

During the show, the audience can ask questions, play a rousing game of “President or Poet”, and give Bobby some much-needed dating advice.

American History Sex is a show that will have audiences saying, “Who would give their penis a nickname?”, “Why bring up soup on your deathbed?”, and “I can’t believe Abraham Lincoln wrote poetry that terrible.”

About Bobby Sheehan:

Bobby Sheehan is a NYC based standup comedian, history buff, and generous lover. He performs at The Stand in NYC, clubs and colleges across the U.S., and in the summer of 2023, he toured across the U.K. He’s brought his unique brand of R-rated U.S. history material to the New York Comedy Festival, the Lookout Comedy Festival, and Philly Theatre Week. This summer, he is bringing his show “American History Sex” to Scotland for his Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut!

BobbySheehanLOL.com

Listing Information

Venue: 32 Below - Little Cellar, 2b West Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9DD

Ticket Price: Free/Non-Ticketed

Date: 1 Aug - 25 Aug

Time: 1:00 AM

