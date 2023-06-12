ALL ABOARD! AT TERMINATION STATION Comes To Edinburgh Fringe

Celebrating reproductive rights through song, dance and self-reflection, All Aboard! At Termination Station aims to reclaim people's voices and empower those with lived experiences of abortion.

The autobiographical comedy cabaret theatre show derives from performer and writer Lilly Burton's personal experiences of abortion. After a lack of education, understanding and feelings of loneliness at 19 years-old Lilly almost missed the legal cut off due to the negative stigma surrounding the procedure.

At a time where the pro-choice movement is being threatened on a global scale and 1 in 3 women will have an abortion before the age of 45, this frank, funny and heartfelt performance demonstrates the vital importance of body autonomy.

Since its creation, Lilly Burton has become an Executive Committee Member of Abortion Rights UK for her contributions to the movement. The show was first performed in 2019 and has since been redeveloped and rewritten for Burton's Edinburgh debut following experiences of subsequent abortions.

All Aboard! At Termination Station is for every person who felt lonely, who felt isolated, who felt relief, who felt shame. Every person who bled a lot or not that much. The person who thinks about it often, and the person who rarely thinks about it at all. The person who felt guilt, the person who felt. This is a cry to arms that will have you slamming down your pints in support of reproductive rights!

Creator and performer Lilly Burton said “I wanted to make a show that challenges the notion that we are victims of our decisions to terminate, a show that is proud of being brash and blasé whilst being vulnerable and honest. Why can't I laugh about my own abortion experiences, why does no one want to talk to me about them and how do we make it less scary and taboo for everyone else to talk about theirs?”

Abortion Rights UK said "One of Lilly's many talents is her ability to intertwine the act of storytelling with social justice. Her unique voice is impactful, vulnerable, and heart-warming. It is a voice that brings humour and a humanizing honesty to an experience that is often incorrectly portrayed and villainized in the media."

Lilly Burton is an award-winning performer and writer (IYAF Director's Choice Award 2019, Brighton Fringe and Pint-Sized Playwriting award 2019). Lilly is now an Executive Committee member of Abortion Rights UK for her contribution to the movement through her show All Aboard! At Termination Station. Lilly has worked and assisted most notably with renowned artist Bryony Kimmings on the R&D of I'm a Phoenix Bitch at Battersea Art Centre and with Bruised Sky Productions producing NOF*CKSGIVEN by playwright Daisy King at Vault Festival 2019.