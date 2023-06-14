A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe

A Terrible Show for Terrible People is a celebration of female sexuality, desire and connection. Movement, dance, burlesque, clowning, some audience participation and only two spoken words feature in this multi-award-winning show from Asian-American performer Bonnie He.

Bonnie as our silent female protagonist takes the audience on a flirtatious journey from death to rebirth, opening a voyeuristic window into personal tragedy, triumph, and titillation. Mostly tit-illation. The show is nonverbal but fiercely interactive. The audience is willing and complicit, which is what makes A Terrible Show so compelling: as part of the audience, you're not so much watching a show, as participating in the destruction of common decency.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People won Fringiest Show at the 2023 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini- Fest, Best Comedy at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Craziest Solo Show at the 2019 Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival and the 2023 Maverick Award Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (previously awarded to Lily Tomlin in 2004). It has also toured in the U.S. from Second City Hollywood's Diversity in Comedy Festival to The Brick's NY Clown Theatre Festival.

Bonnie He is the resident clowning instructor at Company of Angels, the oldest non-profit professional equity waiver theatre in Los Angeles, and at East West Players, the nation's premier Asian American theatre company. She has performed with Maggie Gyllenhaal, has been on a Second City Hollywood house improv team, and is a staple at the monthly Upright Citizen Brigade show, Send in the Clowns.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People is directed by director and designer Bruce Allen whose films have screened at Slamdance and Dances with Films. Bruce has directed promos for Netflix's Bridgerton and designed the titles for a multitude of Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame. Other career highlights include VFX directing Daniel Radcliffe's acid trip sequence in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and his undisputed creative peak; directing real cats wearing glasses and lab coats for Nestlé Purina Tidy Cats litter commercials. A long-term collaborator with Sacha Baron Cohen, he produced concept designs for Baron Cohen's characters in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm and The Dictator, and created Kazakhstan's national anthem visuals for the original Borat.

Co-producer James Carroll has worked in television, film and digital broadcast for fifteen years across a variety of formats, from feature films, news and commercials. He has produced content for international brands including CNN, the World Health Organization, Trevor Noah, MTV, Nike, Samsung, Sony Pictures, ESPN and the Oscar Pistorius Trial Channel. He was also one of the producers of the smash-hit teen comedy movie Bakgat! and its sequel. His most notable projects were a run of David Mamet's Edmond and the horror-comedy short Pinky Pinky. He is a self- identified terrible person.

Production consultant Frodo McDaniel is an award-winning producer and director with over 20 years' experience working in theatre, circus, cabaret, and comedy in the UK, Europe, the USA, and Australia. He has programmed and managed The Cabaret at Tent T in the Park and was General Manager of The Kelburn Garden Party festival for a number of years.

WINNER: Best Comedy @ Hollywood Fringe, 2022

WINNER: Scholarship Award @ Hollywood Fringe, 2022

WINNER: Best Of Broadwater @ Hollywood Fringe, 2022

WINNER: Hollywood Producers' Encore Award

WINNER: Fringiest Show @ 2023 Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest

WINNER: Craziest Solo Show @ 2019 Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival

WINNER: Maverick Award @ 2023 Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival

A Terrible Show for Terrible People will be performed at Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) at 11.10pm from 3rd - 27th August (Not 14th or 21st) with BSL interpreted shows on 9th, 16th & 23rd.

Booking Link: Click Here

