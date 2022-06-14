A Showcase of Dance, Theatre and Multi-Media Work From Denmark Arrives at the 2022 Edinburgh FestivalFringe

The Danish Arts Foundation, in association with WILDTOPIA, is delighted to announce four #DANISH productions as the official selection of Danish companies to perform at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 - promoting Danish performing arts of high artistic quality internationally.

#DANISH is the Danish showcase at Edinburgh Fringe 2022 presented by The Danish Arts Foundation and produced by WILDTOPIA.

After a successful inaugural online season in 2021 #DANISH is back for 2022 live for the 75th Anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The works that have been selected for #DANISH this year by The Danish Arts Foundation are:

Rocky! - the return of the loser Produced by Fix&Foxy at (Zoo Venues)

With Rocky! Director Tue Biering explores the elite who have taken the floor and possess the power of speech. The loser's inability to be articulate and have a voice, and the violence that occurs when words come to an end. A reality where those who are tired of being laughed at begins to strike back. A reality where anti-intellectualism is the thing where "elitist" has become a cursed word and where the Selsingers (Danish right-wing debaters) call all modern art leftist, nonsensical and one big declaration against bourgeois living. A reality where we seek shelter in our safe theatre spaces preaching to the already converted. Starring actor Morten Burian as Rocky.

Director Tue Biering said: "With the performance, we would like to challenge our audiences on their automated positions and give the microphone to members of the right wing which they typically do not meet in a theatre space, but which they might love to hate."

WALK-MAN by DON GNU (Zoo Venues)

You will never cross the street in the same way again!



DON GNU digs into the tediousness of everyday routines in search of poetry and humour in a performance with muscular physicality and edgy stunt tricks.



One ordinary day, four ordinary men take a walk through a city. They readily follow unwritten and strict rules of good behaviour and norms of social etiquette until one of them suddenly decides to rebel...



With trademark DON GNU "everyday stunts" and raw physicality, WALK-MAN is a performance in which the ground is literally swept away from under the feet of four men walking. In a world where rules, norms and routines no longer apply, a pedestrian is not simply a person crossing the street and common understanding of "good behaviour" falls apart. You will never cross the street in the same way again!

DON GNU

guarantees physical action theatre and dance combined in a playful and poetic man-power universe!

The company was founded in 2010 by the two choreographers Jannik Elkær and Kristoffer Louis Andrup Pedersen, who also constitute the artistic duo at the helm of DON GNU. Today the company is one of the most touring companies in Denmark. In addition to extensive tour activities in Denmark, DON GNU has also toured in all the Nordic Countries, South Korea, Canada, big parts of Europe and Cuba.

Granhøj Dans present four shows at Dance Base:

STONE - FACE - BOOK

This solo performance with award-winning dancer Mikolaj Karczewski is a personal portrait made in collaboration with the obstruction master Palle Granhøj. Drawing on his father's background as a miner, Mikolaj uses whimsical choreography to breathe life into the stones, finding music in them and from that music, dance arises. Stone - Face - Book is produced in close collaboration with Platforma Festival in Klaipeda.

"An outstanding stage fantasy with the incredible high-flying acrobatic dancer Mikolaj Karczewski alone on stage among the collection of gray stones of memories." Danstidningen

Age suitability 14+

Dance Base Studio Three

Aug 5-7 15:20 (1h) £18.00 (£16.00/£10.00)

https://www.dancebase.co.uk/festival-shows/stone-face-book-granhj-dans-5-7-august-2164

An Eve And An Adam

A beautiful, profoundly naked performance presented as nature intended. This is a performance celebrating the pure, authentic, original beauty of nudity - as a contrast to the versions given to us by social media. Increasingly we see uncovered bodies readily exposed all over social media. All kinds of pornography are easily available and widely consumed. Modesty no longer exists when it comes to the naked body in virtual culture, yet young people feel shamed by natural nudity.

In this provocative show, Palle Granhøj asks: 'what has happened to our relationship to our natural nudity?'

Age suitability 16+

Dance Base Studio One

Aug 9-11 18:50 (1h) £16.00 (£14.00/£10.00)

Aug 12-14 18:50 (1h) £18.00 (£16.00/£10.00)

https://www.dancebase.co.uk/festival-shows/an-eve-and-an-adam-granhj-dans-9-14-august-2195

This is not swan lake...

There is a long way from the love story between Prince Siegfried and the swan princess Odette in Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, to the real-life marriage between Tchaikovsky and his beleaguered wife, Antonina. She was his devoted student at the Moscow Conservatory of Music and madly in love with him but Tchaikovsky was unable to confess that he was gay. In This is not Swan Lake..., we meet four dancers in a beautiful, touching and comic show. Dark, strange, unforgettable and with samples of the great score played live. We stand with Ukraine.

"Get intoxicated and touched by this gem of a penguin dance with the promise of a beautiful piano playing." Århus Stiftstidende

Age suitability 12+

Dance Base Studio One

Aug 16-18 20:30 (1h) £16.00 (£14.00/£10.00)

Aug 19-21 20:30 (1h) £18.00 (£16.00/£10.00)

https://www.dancebase.co.uk/festival-shows/this-is-not-swan-lake-granhj-dans-16-21-august-2183

BOLERO - EXTENDED

An intense and high energy experience featuring 8 musicians and 9 dancers, on stage live at the beautiful Dance Base

Boléro was written in 1928 as ballet music and the work is one of Ravel's last and most famous. Palle Granhøj has transferred the music's intensifying signature to a deconstructed version - and finally in its full length. The intensity of the melody and dancers increases throughout BOLERO - EXTENDED, giving it a powerful, uplifting, trance-like quality in a unique and iconic performance with nine dancers and eight cellists live onstage.

Age suitability 12+

Dance Base Studio One

Aug 23-25 19:00 (1h) £16.00 (£14.00/£10.00)

Aug 26-28 19:00 (1h) £18.00 (£16.00/£10.00)

https://www.dancebase.co.uk/festival-shows/bolero-extended-granhj-dans-23-28-august-2189

Tuesday night sleeping club- a night and action radio by hello!earth / Vera Maeder and Jacob Langaa-Sennek at Zoo Venues is an immersive live streamed audio experience at your home. Connect to dreaming and sleeping as a collective creation, a sensitive political presence. Prepare to enter the night like you never did before!

Psst:We promise to have you in bed by 11!

An immersive experience in your home inviting you to explore sleeping and dreaming as a space of interconnectedness, intuitive time and as an invisible political presence.

Tune into the live streamed radio channel -and off you go. Small rituals prepare for entering sleeping and dreaming in an extra sensitive state, and a specially composed sound blanket tucks us in. You may choose to venture out for nightly excursions. At 8h the live stream collects the nightly events.

The Danish Arts Foundation curates and presents the Danish works at EdFringe this year in the framing of the #DANISH showcase.

Gitta Malling, Chair of the board of the Danish Arts Foundation and Chair of the Committee for Performing Arts Project Funding said:

"It is our mission to promote Danish performing arts internationally, and to pave the way for talented artists. It is of great importance to us that we continue to build and strengthen the cultural bonds between audiences in the United Kingdom and Denmark-and how better to do that than through artistic encounters."

The producer of #DANISH showcase, Karen Toftegaard - CEO at Wildtopia recognizes the value of Edinburgh Festival Fringe:

"After two years of global pandemic we return to the core of the Edinburgh Festivals - connecting human beings from all over the world through the arts. In the #DANISH showcase the Danes shows up with dense and diverse works - so ready to connect with both Scottish people and guests from abroad."

Embassy of Denmark in the United Kingdom supports the #DANISH showcase, Cultural attaché Lone Britt Christensen said: "It is a wonderful opportunity for the selected Danish performing arts groups to take part in the international showcase at Edinburgh Fringe 2022. It is a great forum for international exploration, exchange and connections with new audiences and professional contacts."

The shows are curated and supported by the Danish Arts Foundation. #DANISH is the Danish showcase at Edinburgh Fringe 2022 presented by The Danish Arts Foundation and produced by WILDTOPIA. The Danish Arts Foundation works to promote Danish performing arts of high artistic quality internationally.

Go to www.danishedfringe.com for more info.