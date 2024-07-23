A LIFE IN BOXES Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rhiannon Hughes will bring A life in boxes to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances run 2nd -24th August (Not 11th) at theSpaceUK @ Surgeon’s Hall.

Charlotte has just gotten her first grey hair, lives in a cramped flat share and has a job she mostly likes, ok has a job. Oh, and her Mum has just died.

Is this an early midlife crisis or does everyone feel like this? Ignoring the spiders, she ventures into her late mother’s attic to see if she can find her lost sense of purpose, or at least an unheard of family antique. Join Charlotte as she discovers secrets and oddities on an unforgettable journey of laughter, love, and the hilarity that ensues when secrets unravel.

Rhiannon Hughes, two time finalist of Stockwell Playhouse Short Play Festival returns to the fringe with this debut darkly comedic play that looks at what it is to try and find yourself in a world where you don’t feel you fit in.

"Stepping into Charlotte's world is like embarking on a rollercoaster of emotions," says Rhiannon. "It's a raw and honest portrayal of the human experience – messy, unpredictable, and undeniably beautiful."

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More