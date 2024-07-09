A JAFFA CAKE MUSICAL Will Collect Jaffa Cakes For the Edinburgh Food Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gigglemug Theatre are partnering with the Edinburgh Food Project on their latest show A Jaffa Cake Musical. The production is inspired by the 1991 tribunal which determined once and for all whether a Jaffa Cake is in fact a cake or a biscuit. The multi-award winning company, who created hit shows Scouts! The Musical, RuneSical & Timpson: The Musical, are asking their audiences to bring Jaffa Cakes to the performances this Fringe.

Edinburgh Food Project runs seven food banks across the city, supporting over 6,000 people each year with emergency food and other essential items. Working toward ending the need for food banks, Edinburgh Food Project also runs an accredited Money Advice Service to help with benefits, budgeting and debt.

August should be a time when the toughest decision any of us has to make is which show to see. Too many people are facing the devastating choice between paying their bills or buying food and realising that they can now no longer afford either. In August 2023, 1743 emergency food parcels went out to people in crisis, to supply them with the essentials they urgently needed. Every food parcel that goes to someone struggling to afford food includes a packet of biscuits. A biscuit is more than a simple treat to go with a cup of tea; it also provides an important energy boost and is a good source of fibre. Adding Jaffa Cakes to a food parcel provides a much-needed pick-me-up for people in crisis

Artistic Director of Gigglemug Theatre, Sam Cochrane, said “Our shows are all about escapism, we know that’s needed now more than ever, but it’s truly amazing when an opportunity comes by to use our work in a way that actively helps people in need. We’re asking audience members to bring a pack of Jaffa Cakes with them to the show - heck, bring two! One to munch on whilst watching and one for the Edinburgh Food Project. A Jaffa Cake Musical debates whether a Jaffa Cake is a cake or a biscuit, everyone has their own opinion, but one thing we can all agree on is that no one should have to go hungry this August.”

Fundraiser for the Edinburgh Food Project, Calypso Coulton, said “We're delighted that Gigglemug Theatre will be collecting Jaffa Cakes at A Jaffa Cake Musical! As we put together food parcels, we've had our own internal debate about whether Jaffa Cakes are biscuits or cakes. But regardless of how you categorise them, we're thrilled to have this tasty treat as a way to brighten up someone's day. Whether you're a 'biscuit believer' or a 'cake convert', every packet donated makes a real difference to someone struggling to afford the essentials. We're grateful for this tasty collaboration!”





