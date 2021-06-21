28 DAYS GREATER by Carolyn Defrin to be Presented by Camden People's Theatre
A collection of 28 short films designed to reclaim the menstrual cycle as a source of power and strength will draw on personal experiences of different ages, genders and life experiences. Through poetry, moving image, music and sound, the series expresses strengths identified in artist Carolyn Defrin's own experiences and related conversations with a diverse group of 28 contributors. Made in collaboration with filmmaker, Rosie Powell, 28 Days Greater will premiere online with films released one day at a time throughout July as part of Camden People's Theatre's annual Calm Down Dear festival.
Revering vulnerability as much as confidence, care as much as ambition, rage and anxiety as much as peace and calm, these 28 individual meditations also form a narrative, exploring how the menstrual cycle offers clues for living harmoniously with oneself, nature and other people. Alongside the online releases, a one off in-person event at the new recently reopened Camden People's Theatre on 1st July will be an opportunity to view all the films and talk with the artists about the relationships between menstruation and the creative process.
Carolyn Defrin said, "My period has mostly been an experience of hiding: hiding tampons, hiding pain, hiding emotions. All to ensure I wasn't pinned as weak. Two years ago, I began reading the trending literature about menstrual power and suddenly felt like I was uncovering a secret code- a blueprint for empowerment that was in tune with the natural world. Each film is a short audio-visual expression of the strengths I've begun to notice as I've charted my own cycle and listened more closely to my body. My hope is that each film can illuminate a part of life as informed by the menstrual cycle, in a way that people (whether they menstruate or not) can relate to."
Carolyn is a creative artist across the performing and visual arts. As a director/writer/performer she works extensively with different communities to explore topics such as social identity, migration, feminism, nature and care. Originally from the US, she carries her Chicago ensemble theatre roots into her current collaborative and interdisciplinary practice which focuses on audio-recording personal stories and translating them into high quality multimedia works of art. Her work has most recently been commissioned by performing.borders and LADA (Third Nature) Ovalhouse and The Albany (Kissing Rebellion) and presented at Westfield shopping centre (Moving Portraits Between Time) and Borough Road Gallery (Remembering the Future) as part of the London Festival of Architecture.
She is the co-founder of Kissing Project, a UK/US multimedia storytelling platform, that celebrates difference through meaningful stories of important kisses. Carolyn has just completed a two year film and research project about migrant artists in the UK with Dr. Elena Marchevska at London South Bank University and Canadian and Australian partners. She holds an MA in performance design from Central Saint Martins and a PhD from London South Bank University in co-created culture and policy.
Rosie Powell is a Brighton based Photographer, Filmmaker and Editor who specialises in live event and performance documentation throughout the Performance, Music, Art and Dance Industry.
DETAILS:
Running Time: Each film averages 2 mins in length (approx. 1hr in total) | Suitable for ages 15+
Company information
Created and produced by Carolyn Defrin
Filmed and edited by Rosie Powell
Original music composed by Callum Grant
Featuring additional original music by Adeola Yemitan and Kevin O'Donnell
Featured performers:
Carolyn Defrin, Sue Mayo, Bella Cox, Jiwoo Park, Hayley Konadu, Vicky Wong, Honor Fitz-Maurice, Vicky Relph, Raquel Trigueiros, Aylah Trigueiros, Lelia Katalnikova, Sally McNeill
Raji Gopalakrishnan
Listings information
Thursday 1st July, live in-person event | £12 (£10 concs)
Thursday 1st - Wednesday 28th July, released online daily | Pay What You Can
Camden People's Theatre
58-60 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 2PY
www.cptheatre.co.uk/ | 020 7419 4841
Watch online, daily
Experience each artwork as it's released each day of July on social media channels and through Camden People's Theatre. Free!
Special access to the full series
Book a ticket (pay what you can) and receive a private link to view all the films at once anytime throughout the month of July. In addition to the films, you'll get bonus access to commentary by the artist team and interviews that inspired the project. Book tickets here: https://www.cptheatre.co.uk/show-tickets/'showid=CDD28DaysDigital&id=17131
In-person live event
Join Carolyn Defrin and collaborating filmmaker, Rosie Powell on July 1 at Camden People's Theatre for a special launch event where you'll get to view all the films and talk with the artists about the relationships between menstruation and the creative process. 7:15pm. £12, £10 concession. Book here: https://www.cptheatre.co.uk/production/28-days-greater-launch/