Si Beckwith To Present Solo Show BRICKS At Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Si Beckwith brings his debut solo show Bricks to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Bricks is a new stand-up show from comedian Si Beckwith. A show about becoming a new step-parent, about what family means and a tiny bit about Lego.

Si Beckwith brings his debut solo show Bricks to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Si is a step-parent. Not one of them evil Disney type ones either, he's a really canny one. He's made a show about being one. It's a comedy show about family, swearing, Lego, films, parenting, Newcastle and being a dafty. This new show is funny, heartfelt, silly, packed with stories and even has some art!

With the show focussed on Si’s new found role as a step-parent, the show is a thoughtfully personal and hilarious hour of stand-up that has Si wearing his hear on his sleeve as he talks about what parenting and family means to him. The show draws on a wide range of influences, but is first and foremost a solid hour of stand-up comedy.

As heard on BBC Radio.

Harrogate Comedian of the Year Finalist.

Tour support for Carl Hutchinson, Janine Harouni, Nabil Abdulrashid and Eric Neumann.

Show Time: 1pm

PWYW or £5 to pre-book.

at Just The Tonic at The Caves, Just The Spare Room.

TICKETS - https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com/event/88:4239

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More