WBTT Will Presents APRIL FOOLS FETE Fundraiser Next Month

For more than a decade, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has offered the lively and music-filled fundraiser, the April Fools Fête, in the ballroom at Michael's On East. The popular arts organization is thrilled to be back in the ballroom for the event this year - with a focus on talented student artists - on Monday, April 3.

During this year's April Fools Fête, WBTT Stage of Discovery students will explore and share their "Big Dreams." They'll be joined by some of the community's favorite professional WBTT performers as well as a live band, led by music director (and drummer) Etienne "EJ" Porter - artists who are already making their own dreams come true, There will be fantastic food and dancing, and the proceeds benefit WBTT's education programs.

"I never fail to be overwhelmed with pride as I see our young students grow in confidence and develop their talents," said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who is directing the entertainment for the event and will perform. "To see these aspiring artists take steps to make their dreams come true is truly my dream and my primary purpose in founding WBTT 23 years ago."

"We could not be more excited to celebrate with our supporters during our April Fools Fête this year," added WBTT's Executive Director Julie Leach. "We would not be able to present our education and youth development programs without support from the community - this event will showcase the impact our education programs are having on youth here in our area."

WBTT's education programs include: the Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program; the Jazzlinks and Rhythm & Tales school outreach programs; WBTT Voices Community Forum, an ongoing series of free community forums about issues impacting society, explored through an African American lens; and workshop opportunities. The organization is also deeply invested in mentoring and offering a stage for young, aspiring artists and playwrights of color.

Event co-chairs are Cynthia Davis and Jole Sandblom. Major sponsors for the event include the Brunckhorst Family, Sy Goldblatt, Dona & Sam Scott, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Tickets are $175 and are now on sale; sponsorships are also available. Contact Debra Flynt-Garrett to inquire about sponsorships at 941-404-775 or dfgarrett@westcoastblacktheatre.org; visit westcoastblacktheatre.org to purchase tickets.