Van Wezel Receives Award Of Distinction From Local Florida Public Relations Association Chapter

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall was recently recognized by the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association with an Award of Distinction for "Small Town, Big Roar." The Award of Distinction was received in the Public Relations Programs Division, as part of the Integrated Marketing Category.

The Hall presented the Sarasota premiere of Disney's The Lion King in March 2019 for 23 performances over 3 weeks. This was the longest run and largest inventory of tickets for a single show at the theater, requiring an extensive marketing and public relations campaign.

This year's CWC-FPRA Image Awards Celebration was held virtually on April 15, 2020. The Van Wezel marketing team is part of the Central West Coast Chapter of FPRA, which is a network with over 100 public relations, marketing and communications professionals across Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto Counties. The organization strives to provide professional development opportunities for public relations practitioners as well as enhancing the public relations profession through ethical and standardized practices.

