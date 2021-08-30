Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall welcomes audiences back to the theatre for an exciting 2021-2022 season! Many fan-favorite shows have been rescheduled from the previous two seasons, and electrifying new performances have been added to the lineup. Single tickets go on sale Saturday, September 11 at 10 a.m.

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel, shares her thoughts about the upcoming schedule: "My heart is full to be able to announce our 2021-2022 season. The past 17 months have been some of the most challenging ones I've ever seen for our industry, but I know that Sarasota's heart aches for the full return of live entertainment. The safety of our audiences, artists and staff will remain a priority as we prepare to fully reopen the main Hall. Given the evolving circumstances, we will monitor changes in proper procedures and protocols to keep patrons informed as we approach the beginning of the season," says Bensel.

Of the season, Bensel says: "I am proud to finally present the Sarasota premiere of the impactful Broadway musical, Come From Away (November 23-28), which is the perfect show to instill hope in our community. The breathtaking, family-friendly production of Anastasia (March 18-20) will at last make its Sarasota premiere with its stunning costumes and set designs. I am thrilled that our patrons will experience the music of superstar vocalist Sheléa at her performance, Natural Woman: A Night of Soul (March 16). International supergroup Il Divo (January 6) will at last perform on our stage, and Harry Connick, Jr. will headline the Van Wezel Foundation's 2022 Inspiration Gala (January 27). This will be a triumphant season to remember!"