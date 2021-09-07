Urbanite Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Urbanite Theatre, Sarasota, Florida's premiere destination for bold, contemporary black-box theater, announced its 2021-22 season, celebrating it's 8th season in downtown Sarasota.

The 2021/22 Season, titled Radiance, will feature four productions that celebrate joy, revival and intrigue. The season marks Urbanite Theatre's first live, indoor programming since March of 2020. "This season is full of laughter and suspense," says Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. "The plays are meaningful and culturally significant, but it was important to us to have plenty of fun this year as we celebrate reconnecting."

Urbanite Theatre will begin the season regional premiere of At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, by Terry Guest (October 29 - December 5). The production, which follows the exuberant and complicated lives of two star drag performers in rural Georgia, will be led by Atlanta-based director Damian Lockhart.

Next, Urbanite Theatre will present a one-man, rhyming verse, dark comedy about immigration in America, The Smuggler by Ronán Noone (January 14 - February 20, 2022). Directed by Urbanite Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, The Smuggler will be a traditional theatregoing experience with immersive and interactive elements.

The season continues with the world premiere of A Skeptic and a Bruja by Rosa Fernandez (April 1 - May 1, 2022), directed by Patrice Amon. Produced in collaboration with freeFall Theatre, this spooky and exciting ghost-hunting production will transfer to St. Petersburg following the run at Urbanite Theatre. A Skeptic and a Bruja was a 2021 Finalist at Urbanite's Modern Works Festival.

Urbanite Theatre will conclude its 21/22 season with Athena by Gracie Gardner (June 10 - July 10, 2022). Directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Summer Wallace, Athena is a fierce and lovely comedy about two brave young fencers training for the Junior Olympics.

"We're bringing Sarasota playful stories and inclusive narratives," says Wallace, "but as usual, there's tremendous depth and heart."

Tickets and Subscriptions are now on sale at www.urbanitetheatre.com, or available over the phone at 941-321-1397.