Theatre Odyssey's Fifteenth Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival to Be Presented As A Podcast

Theatre Odyssey opens its first in history radio theater broadcast on October 15.

Eight plays were chosen from Floridians and were to be produced as full production stage plays last May until COVID-19 forced a major change in the live theater world. Those stage plays have been converted to radio plays and will be broadcast through October 18, available to listeners twenty-four hours each day.

Here are the plays and playwrights and where the playwrights reside:

Final Curtain by Marvin Albert (Sarasota)

What I Got Nobody Wants by John J. Kelly (DeLand)

We Interrupt This Program by Arthur Keyser (Sarasota)

Finding Help by Marj O'Neill-Butler (Miami Beach)

Single Rider by Michelle Pascua (Celebration)

Solastalgia by Sylvia Reed (Palmetto)

Happy Mother's Day by Fredric Sirasky (Sarasota)

The Mis-Trial of Anne Hutchinson by Bernard Yanelli (Bradenton)

Tickets, starting at $5.00 per listener, are available for purchase here. You will receive a password upon the purchase of a ticket. Then visit www.theatreodyssey.org from October 15 through 18, enter the password received, sit back in your most comfortable place, relax, and listen to the imaginations of eight playwrights spoken to you by actors who rehearsed and recorded the plays during the past two months.

For synopses of the plays, biographies of the playwrights, and to learn about the three judges who will decide the Best Play and the Runner-up, please visit here.

