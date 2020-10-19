The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Outdoor Concert Event BAY MUSIC LIVE!

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, with Jah Movement.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has just announced a premiere outdoor concert event, Bay Music Live! On Saturday, November 14, Jah Movement's Signature Sound will electrify the lawn and terrace outside of the Van Wezel in this socially-distanced, sunset show. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with music starting promptly at 4:30 p.m. Lawn spaces and tables will be arranged for social distancing, and guests can enjoy fresh air and a stroll on the newly developed Mangrove Bayou Walkway. Food and beverage by Mattison's will be available for purchase, with beer by Michelob Ultra & Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10 a.m. Lawn spaces on the grass accommodating up to 2 guests are $35, and lawn spaces on the grass accommodating up to 4 guests are $70. Guests reserving lawn spaces are encouraged to bring seating or blankets for their respective spaces if they do not want to sit directly on the grass. Spaces will be pre-arranged and marked by Van Wezel staff. Table seating for up to 4 guests is available for $100 per table.

No stranger to the Van Wezel, Jah Movement has headlined Friday Fest in past summers at the Hall. Since the band's launch in 2015, the group has received numerous honors including Creative Loafing's 2019, 2018 & 2016 Best Reggae Band in the Florida Tampa Bay Area, Runner-Up of Creative Loafing's of 2017 Best Reggae Band in the Florida Tampa Bay Area, and 2nd place winners of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune's Best Local Entertainment in 2016 and 2017. They bring a unique flare to their beloved reggae sound, including aspects of R&B, soul and funk. The band's first EP album, The Movement, was released on their first anniversary with over 500 copies sold on the night of the release party.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by visiting the box office or by calling the box office at (941) 263-6799. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view food menu items and safety guidelines in place for the event, please visit the event page on the Van Wezel's website.

