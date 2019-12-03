The Righteous Brothers Bill Medley And Buckey Heard Return To Sarasota

The lovin' feelin' is back as blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers return to the Van Wezel on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. Original Brother Bill Medley is joined by Bucky Heard in a concert experience that features their biggest hits, including the most played song in radio history: "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'."

Don't miss hit favorites such as "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life" and many more!

Shortly before Bobby Hatfield's death in 2003, the Righteous Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by none other than Billy Joel. Following Bobby's death, Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe and American Music Award winner Bill Medley continued performing worldwide. He decided to keep the Righteous Brothers alive by collaborating with the gutsy rock and roll singer, Bucky Heard.

Tickets are $37-$77. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel, located in the theater, and can be reserved at www.VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





