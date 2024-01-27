The Carr-Petrova Duo to Perform HERS, An Evening of Music by Female Composers in March

To commemorate Woman's History Month in March, The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (PMP Suncoast) presents The Carr-Petrova Duo's “HERS” in a special evening of music comprised entirely of works by female composers. Featuring violist and PMP alum Molly Carr, the newest member of the acclaimed Juilliard String Quartet, and Bulgarian educator and pianist Anna Petrova, the duo will premier their new album “HERS” in Sarasota. This concert vibrantly celebrates the vision, strength, resilience, and vital contributions of the female sex throughout history. Through music and storytelling, the Carr-Petrova Duo will lead the audience through the inspirations, battles, and incredible accomplishments of eight fearless women – from the 12th century's Hildegard Von Bingen to today's Beyoncé – and share centuries of heartbreak, struggles, and triumphs that comprise the female experience. The concert is Sunday, March 3, at The Harvest, 3650 17th Street, Sarasota. The event begins with an artist talk at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the button below.

Lisa Berger, the executive director of Perlman Suncoast, explains that the program will include works by Florence Price, Clara Schumann, Vivian Fung, Amy Beach, Beyoncé/Henrique Eisenmann, Andrea Casarrubios, Michelle Ross (violinist and PMP alum) and Rebecca Clarke.

About the Carr-Petrova Duo

Described as “ravishing” (Strad), “enlightened” (BBC), “explosive” (Virginia Gazette), and “irresistibly elegant” (Diario de Leon), violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova are rapidly compiling a remarkable list of accolades in recognition of their fiery musical expression, refined artistry, and relentless entrepreneurial dedication to social initiatives. Both acclaimed international soloists, as individuals they have won top prizes in several international competitions and have been featured in such world-renowned venues as Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw, and Lincoln Center. They have participated in festivals such as the Marlboro Music Festival, Ravinia, MozartFest, Music@Menlo, and the Perlman Music Program, and their performances have been broadcast on CNN, PBS, NPR's “Performance Today,” WQXR, and ABC's “Good Morning America.”

For more information about The Perlman Music Program Suncoast, visit PMPSuncoast.org.

Coming Up!

PMP Alumni Recital

Punchline Quartet

February 12, 7 p.m.

Sarasota Art Museum, Thomas McGuire Hall, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Combining musical mastery with a touch of wit, the Punchline Quartet delivers engaging performances that crescendo to a captivating musical punchline. Formed in 2022 by violinists Kate Arndt, Ria Honda, violist Sarah Sung, and cellist Elena Ariza, the Punchline Quartet actively sows the seeds of creativity, passion, and lifelong learning amongst the younger generation. The quartet members have individually been a part of the PMP community as far back as 2010 and have found their way together in the fall of 2022 with the shared passion for chamber music and community engagement. Though the quartet members are not based in the same city anymore, their shared passion has reunited them at PMP Suncoast to pursue what they love most. The Punchline Quartet understands the importance of making music an approachable realm, and an experience that is reflective of today's world and audience. Comprising four women, they felt it most suitable to champion Caroline Shaw's music, alongside the classic Beethoven and Dvorak. Individual tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased at PMPSuncoast.org.

PMP Alumni Special Performances

“HERS”

The Carr-Petrova Duo: Molly Carr, viola; Anna Petrova, piano

March 3; Artist talk at 6 p.m.; followed by a concert at 7:15 p.m.

The Harvest, 3650 17th Street, Sarasota.

Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova will present a concert performing pieces from their album that celebrates female composers from the 1100's to the present day. In a pre-performance talk, they will speak about the composers and their importance in music history. “HERS” vibrantly celebrates the vision, strength, resilience, and incredible accomplishments of eight fearless women – from the 12th-century's Hildegard Von Bingen to today's Beyoncé. Individual tickets are available for purchase at PMPSuncoast.org.

The Ariel Quartet

In partnership with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

April 4, 7 p.m. concert

The Ora, 578 McIntosh Road, Sarasota

The Ariel quartet will present “American Dream,” a program created as a result of their exploration into the musical voices that evolved as a consequence of the composers' experiences in the United States. They will journey into works by Americans, visitors, and immigrants, representing different cultures and backgrounds, from various parts of the world. What they share is the pursuit of their unique version of an American dream.

Formed when they were just teenagers studying at the Jerusalem Academy Middle School of Music and Dance in Israel the Ariel Quartet is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023. The quartet serves as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), where they direct the chamber music program and present a concert series, in addition to maintaining a busy touring schedule in the United States and abroad. With Gershon Gerchikov, violin; Alexandra (Sasha) Kazovsky, violin; Jan Grüning, viola; Amit Even–Tov, cello. Individual tickets are available for purchase at PMPSuncoast.org.

About The Perlman Music Program Suncoast

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast cultivates, educates and inspires audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the annual PMP Winter Residency on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus, PMP Alumni recitals and special performances, and PMP Alumni In Schools. Through its relationship with PMP, founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renowned faculty, including internationally acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, Perlman Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished graduates. For more information, visit PerlmanSuncoast.org.