The Academy of St Martin in the Fields and Joshua Bell return to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for one night only on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. The ensemble is one of the world's finest chamber orchestras, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world's greatest orchestral music. The program, led by Music Director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, features Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492: Overture (Mozart), Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major, Op. 6 (Paganini) and Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98 (Brahms).

Formed by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958 from a group of leading London musicians, the Academy gave its first performance in its namesake church in November 1959. Under Joshua Bell's direction, and with the support of Leader/Director Tomo Keller and Principal Guest Conductor Murray Perahia, the Academy continues to push the boundaries of play-directed performance to new heights, presenting symphonic repertoire and chamber music on a grand scale at prestigious venues around the globe. The group maintains the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original small, conductor-less ensemble, which has become an Academy hallmark.

With a career spanning over thirty years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, conductor and director, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of his era. Bell's interests range from the repertoire's hallmarks to commissioned works, including Nicholas Maw's Violin Concerto, for which Bell received a Grammy Award. He has also premiered works of John Corigliano, Edgar Meyer, Jay Greenberg, and Behzad Ranjbaran. Committed to expanding classical music's social and cultural impact, Bell has collaborated with peers including Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, Chris Botti, Anoushka Shankar, Frankie Moreno, Josh Groban and Sting.

Tickets are $92-$132. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6766. This show is sponsored by WUSF Public Media. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You