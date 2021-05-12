Straight No Chaser to Return to the Van Wezel in November

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will return to Sarasota on Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Their "Back In The High Life" tour marks the group's return to in-person shows after a year of cancellations due to the pandemic. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

"To say we are excited is a huge understatement," said group member Steve Morgan. "We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again."

To celebrate their return to the road, this Friday, Straight No Chaser will reveal their take on "Leave The Door Open," the smash hit by Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak.

Tickets for the November show at the Van Wezel are $29.50-$69.50 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.

Straight No Chaser will perform four livestream shows this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday live from Maryland's MGM National Harbor. Tickets are still available to this weekend's livestream shows, dubbed "Virtual Insanity." To snag a last-minute ticket and qualify for a fall tour pre-sale, visit https://sncmusic.com/tour.

Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their breakthrough version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" twelve years ago. Since then, the group has clocked in two RIAA-certified Gold records with more than 1 billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide to their unforgettable live shows. Last year, the group unveiled their latest holiday album, Social Christmasing, featuring the group's signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic "A Long December."