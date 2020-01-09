Steve Martin and Martin Short return to the Van Wezel by popular demand on Thursday, January 23 at 8 p.m. with their latest production, "The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment." Their celebrated comedy show redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

Martin and Short's humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.

The duo's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship of more than three decades. They met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos and have toured together since 2016 when they launched their first live show titled A Very Stupid Conversation.

Martin and Short's recent sold-out tour, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, was filmed for a Netflix special that garnered four Emmy nominations. Rolling Stone called the special "wryly hip but unexpectedly touching," with the New York Times describing it "gleeful and satisfying."

Tickets are $200-$257. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. This show is sponsored by AT&T and is Part of the Herald-Tribune Media Group's Comedy Series. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You