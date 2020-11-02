Sarasota Orchestra Launches Books of Note Program
This reading and conversational series centers on books that made a transformative impact in the lives of Sarasota Orchestra musicians.
To maintain a connection to the Sarasota and Manatee community during a period of social distancing, Sarasota Orchestra launched today Books of Note, a collection of fiction and nonfiction books curated by Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane and Sarasota Orchestra musicians. Books of Note will be supplemented by engaging virtual events.
Classical Music in America - Jeffrey Kahane's Picks
Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane embarks on a lecture and reading series that examines the evolution of America's authentic musical identity, one intricately entwined with European tradition and inspired by its own rich, musical heritage. Podcast episodes covering select books will be released the third Tuesday of every month from November to May.
November 17, 2020 Podcast Episode
Dangerous Melodies by Jonathan Rosenberg
Classical Music in America by Joseph Horowitz
December 15, 2020 Podcast Episode
The Rest is Noise by Alex Ross
January 19, 2021 Podcast Episode
Nadia Boulanger: A Life in Music by Leonie Rosenstiel
Clara Schumann: The Artist and the Woman by Nancy Reich
February 16, 2021 Podcast Episode
New Worlds of Dvořák by Michael Beckerman
Dvořák in Love by Josef Škvorecký
March 16, 2021 Podcast Episode
Wagnerism: Art & Politics in the Shadow of Music by Alex Ross
April 20, 2021 Podcast Episode
Inherit the Truth by Anita Lasker-Wallfisch
Passionate Spirit: The Life of Alma Mahler by Cate Haste
May 18, 2021 Podcast Episode
Artists in Exiles by Joseph Horowitz
Information about book selections and virtual events are available online at https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/books-of-note.
Books That Move Us - Musician Picks
This reading and conversational series centers on books that made a transformative impact in the lives of Sarasota Orchestra musicians. Virtual discussions for select books will be available for patrons to engage with Orchestra musicians on the first Monday of every month from December through May. Discussions will also be available live on Zoom and on Sarasota Orchestra's Facebook page.
Absolutely on Music Conversations with Seiji Ozawa by Harumi Murakami
Selected by: Mia Laity, violin
Live Zoom on December 7, 2020 at 10:30AM
Evicted by Mathew Desmond
Selected by: Laura Petty, clarinet
Live Zoom on January 4, 2021 at 10:30AM
Palaces for the People by Eric Klinenberg
Selected by: Christopher Schnell, Assistant Principal Cello
Live Zoom on February 1, 2021 at 10:30AM
Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain by Oliver Sacks
Selected by: Cheeko Matsusaka, cello
Live Zoom on March 1, 2021 at 10:30AM
Evenings with the Orchestra by Hector Berlioz
Selected by: Roxane Solowey, violin
Live Zoom on April 5, 2021 at 10:30AM
Rough Ideas: Reflections on Music and More by Stephen Hough
Selected by: Samantha Bennett, Principal Second Violin
Live Zoom on May 3, 2021 at 10:30AM
A full list of musician-selected books with synopses is available online at https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/books-of-note/books-that-move-us.