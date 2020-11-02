Sarasota Orchestra Launches Books of Note Program

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

To maintain a connection to the Sarasota and Manatee community during a period of social distancing, Sarasota Orchestra launched today Books of Note, a collection of fiction and nonfiction books curated by Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane and Sarasota Orchestra musicians. Books of Note will be supplemented by engaging virtual events.

Classical Music in America - Jeffrey Kahane's Picks

Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane embarks on a lecture and reading series that examines the evolution of America's authentic musical identity, one intricately entwined with European tradition and inspired by its own rich, musical heritage. Podcast episodes covering select books will be released the third Tuesday of every month from November to May.

November 17, 2020 Podcast Episode

Dangerous Melodies by Jonathan Rosenberg

Classical Music in America by Joseph Horowitz

December 15, 2020 Podcast Episode

The Rest is Noise by Alex Ross

January 19, 2021 Podcast Episode

Nadia Boulanger: A Life in Music by Leonie Rosenstiel

Clara Schumann: The Artist and the Woman by Nancy Reich

February 16, 2021 Podcast Episode

New Worlds of Dvořák by Michael Beckerman

Dvořák in Love by Josef Škvorecký

March 16, 2021 Podcast Episode

Wagnerism: Art & Politics in the Shadow of Music by Alex Ross

April 20, 2021 Podcast Episode

Inherit the Truth by Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

Passionate Spirit: The Life of Alma Mahler by Cate Haste

May 18, 2021 Podcast Episode

Artists in Exiles by Joseph Horowitz

Information about book selections and virtual events are available online at https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/books-of-note.

Books That Move Us - Musician Picks

This reading and conversational series centers on books that made a transformative impact in the lives of Sarasota Orchestra musicians. Virtual discussions for select books will be available for patrons to engage with Orchestra musicians on the first Monday of every month from December through May. Discussions will also be available live on Zoom and on Sarasota Orchestra's Facebook page.

Absolutely on Music Conversations with Seiji Ozawa by Harumi Murakami

Selected by: Mia Laity, violin

Live Zoom on December 7, 2020 at 10:30AM

Evicted by Mathew Desmond

Selected by: Laura Petty, clarinet

Live Zoom on January 4, 2021 at 10:30AM

Palaces for the People by Eric Klinenberg

Selected by: Christopher Schnell, Assistant Principal Cello

Live Zoom on February 1, 2021 at 10:30AM

Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain by Oliver Sacks

Selected by: Cheeko Matsusaka, cello

Live Zoom on March 1, 2021 at 10:30AM

Evenings with the Orchestra by Hector Berlioz

Selected by: Roxane Solowey, violin

Live Zoom on April 5, 2021 at 10:30AM

Rough Ideas: Reflections on Music and More by Stephen Hough

Selected by: Samantha Bennett, Principal Second Violin

Live Zoom on May 3, 2021 at 10:30AM

A full list of musician-selected books with synopses is available online at https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/books-of-note/books-that-move-us.

