Sarasota Orchestra Announces Changes To Upcoming Classics 9 Program

Sarasota Orchestra announces changes to upcoming concert Classics 9: Mozart and Mendelssohn. Due to unavoidable circumstances, Jeffrey Kahane, will be unavailable to perform at the concert.

Stephen Mulligan will conduct the program. Mulligan most recently served as the Associate Conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. The planned Mozart piano concerto will be replaced with a Mozart violin concerto featuring David Coucheron. Coucheron is Concertmaster of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

The program will include:

Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216 (replacing Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-Flat Major)

Mendelssohn Sinfonia No. 9 in C Major (as previously planned)

The concerts will be held April 15-18 in Holley Hall with appropriate safety guidelines and protocols. Tickets for the live events are limited, and the deadline to register for tickets on www.sarasotaorchestra.org/concerts/ is Friday, April 9. Streaming will be available April 22-27.

For more than 70 years, Sarasota Orchestra has been engaging music lovers from around the region and visitors from around the world. The Orchestra typically performs more than 125 classical, Pops, education and community engagement concerts each year and thrives as the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida. Youth programs provide concert experiences for about 10,000 students per year and include an extensive youth orchestra program of eight ensembles and about 350 students.