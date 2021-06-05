Sarasota Opera Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Sarasota Opera has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season. The season kicks off this October with The Silken Ladder, running October 29-November 13. More details about the season are to be announced in the coming days.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/tickets-events.

The full lineup is as follows:

"The Silken Ladder," Oct. 29-Nov. 13

"Tosca," Feb. 12-March 19

"The Daughter of the Regiment," Feb. 19-March 18, 2021

"The Pearl Fishers," March 5-19

"Attila," March 12-22

The Sarasota Opera House completed a $20 million-dollar historic renovation and restoration in 2008. The project was designed to restore the historic 1926 theater to its original glory, while creating a venue for opera for the 21st century. Decorative details have been restored, seating has been replaced, and the orchestra pit almost doubled in size to accommodate operas that require larger orchestras. Backstage systems have been updated and public areas and amenities expanded and enhanced.