Sarasota Music Festival Announces Changes To 2021 Schedule

Sarasota Orchestra has announced changes to the upcoming Sarasota Music Festival (SMF), which will take place over eight days in June 2021. The festival will still include the four scheduled concerts and a lecture and will showcase faculty artists and former fellows. There have been some changes to the artists and musical selections.

Revised Sarasota Music Festival 2021 Schedule:

Concert 1 | Voices of the Violin | Saturday, June 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Angelo Xiang Yu, violin and Feng Niu, piano

Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 18 in G Major

Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, "Spring"

Lecture | Sunday, June 13 | 4:00 p.m.

"The Romantic Revolution"

Jeffrey Kahane, Festival Music Director

Concert 2 | Majestic Cello | Wednesday, June 16 | 7:30 p.m.

Jeffrey Kahane, piano and Clive Greensmith, cello

Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in E Minor

Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major

Concert 3 | Dedications | Friday, June 18 | 7:30 p.m.

Angie Zhang, piano

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann

Caroline Shaw: Gustave le Gray

Chopin: Sonata No. 3 in B Minor

Concert 4 | Calidore Quartet | Saturday, June 19 | 7:30 p.m.

Jeffrey Kahane, piano

Calidore String Quartet:

Jeffrey Myers, violin

Ryan Meehan, violin

Jeremy Berry, viola

Estelle Choi, cello

Schumann: Quintet in E-flat Major

Mendelssohn: Quartet No. 6 in F Minor

All concerts, programs and artists are still subject to change. All performances will follow safety protocols practiced by the Sarasota Orchestra this season.

Registration for ticket purchases is available on www.SarasotaOrchestra.org/festival. Because seats are limited, a lottery system will be used to contact registered users for in-person concert ticket purchases. An SMF Streaming Pass is available for purchase separately from in-person concert tickets. The Streaming Pass includes access to all five Sarasota Music Festival events and is offered as a single subscription with a purchase price of $40. Streaming access will be available for 30 days beginning June 24.