Sarasota Concert Association Presents Three Orchestras at Van Wezel PAC in March

Learn more about the lineup here!

Jan. 24, 2023  
Sarasota Concert Association presents three remarkable orchestras in Sarasota in March. All three concerts are presented by the Sarasota's Concert Association's Great Performers Series and will take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Hailed as one of the greatest orchestras in the world, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra makes its highly anticipated return to Sarasota on Wednesday, March 1. In his final season as Music Director, Riccardo Muti leads the Orchestra in an exciting program with works from Beethoven, Liadov and Mussorgsky that celebrates their extraordinary partnership.

Renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti became the orchestra's tenth music director in 2010. During his tenure, the Orchestra has deepened its engagement with the Chicago community, nurtured its legacy while supporting a new generation of musicians and composers, and collaborated with visionary artists.

The musicians of the CSO command a vast repertoire and annually perform more than 150 concerts and have performed in twenty-nine countries on five continents in sixty-two international tours.

English Chamber Orchestra

The English Chamber Orchestra with conductor José Serebrier will perform on Sunday, March 12. The most recorded chamber orchestra in the world, the London-based, Grammy Award-winning English Chamber Orchestra (ECO) has made 860 recordings of 1500 works by 400 composers and has performed in more countries than any other orchestra. Their program includes works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Haydn.

The Orchestra has recorded many successful film soundtracks including Dario Marianelli's prizewinning scores for Atonement and Pride and Prejudice. The ECO is proud of its outreach program, Close Encounters, which is run by the ECO musicians.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director, Joann Falletta, will perform on Monday, March 27. Falletta has led the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic on international tours and in numerous recording projects. The program includes works by Kodály, Mendelssohn, and Dvořák. The evening will also feature violinist Sandy Cameron, performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto.

As Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Falletta became the first woman to lead a major American ensemble and has been credited with bringing the Philharmonic to an unprecedented level of national and international prominence.

Single tickets are on sale now at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at 941-966-6161.




