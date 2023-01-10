Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Concert Association Presents Pianist Awadagin Pratt at Riverview Performing Arts Center in February

The performance is on February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10, 2023  

The Sarasota Concert Association presents pianist Awadagin Pratt at the Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota on February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Acclaimed for his musical insight and intensely involved performances, Mr. Pratt performs a varied program of piano works to audiences worldwide. The Boston Music Intelligencer describes Pratt's diversity as "An enormous dynamic range encompassed grave quiet to immense thunder."

His upcoming program includes Glassworks by Philip Glass, Prelude in D, Op. 23, no. 4 from Rachmaninoff, and Chopin's Nocturne in B, Op. 62, no. 1 as well as selections from Couperin, Vasks, Hersch, Tchaikovsky, and Liszt.

As a strong advocate of music education, Mr. Pratt participates in numerous residency and outreach activities wherever he appears. This season, in conjunction with Sarasota Concert

Association's new mentoring program, he will present a master class and conversation with students at Booker High School, following his February concert.

An experienced conductor, Mr. Pratt has conducted programs with the Toledo, New Mexico, Vancouver WA, Winston-Salem symphonies, the Concertante di Chicago and several orchestras in Japan. Mr. Pratt has performed three times for The White House and is currently a Professor of Piano at the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. He also served as the Artistic Director of the World Piano Competition in Cincinnati and is currently the Artistic Director of the Art of the Piano Festival at CCM.

Single tickets are on sale now at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at 941-966-6161




