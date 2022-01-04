Sarasota Concert Association Opens its 77th Season With The Detroit Symphony

The Sarasota Concert Association opens its 2022 Great Performers Series with the dynamic Detroit Symphony Orchestra with Music Director Jader Bignamini at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Thursday, January 20th.

Jader Bignamini began his tenure as the Detroit Symphony's Music Director in their 2020/21 season, and his engaging conducting style and connection with the musicians is an impressive collaboration of artistic talents. Cellist Joshua Roman brings his exciting energy to perform the Dvořák Cello Concerto. Former Principal Cellist with the Seattle Symphony, Joshua Roman is also an innovative composer and has performed with orchestras around the country, including the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Detroit Symphony.

The program opens with Banner, by acclaimed composer Jessie Montgomery. Banner weaves together the theme from The Star-Spangled Banner with the commonly named black national anthem, Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing by James Wheldon Johnson. The program concludes with Jader Bignamini conducting Ravel's orchestration of Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.

In February the Sarasota Concert Association brings Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Tuesday, February 1st. Emanuel Ax performs an all-Chopin recital featuring late Chopin works including nocturnes, mazurkas, and the Polonaise Fantasie.

In late February, violinist Benjamin Beilman performs with pianist Alessio Bax at the Riverview Performing Arts Hall on Friday, February 25th. Benjamin Beilman is known for his fine interpretive finesse. With the award-winning Alessio Bax on piano, the two perform Ferruccio Busoni's Violin Sonata No.2 and César Franck's popular Violin Sonata.

The Sarasota Concert Association presents the Takács Quartet featuring pianist Joyce Yang on Tuesday March 15th at the Riverview Performing Arts Center. The globe-trotting Takács Quartet, now in its 47thseason, showcases their musical collaboration in Ravel's String Quartet and Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang adds her virtuosity to Schumann's Piano Quintet.

The final concert in the Great Performers Series presented by the Sarasota Concert Association takes place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Monday April 4th and features the Warsaw Philharmonic, led by Music Director Andrey Boreyko. First Prize winner of this year's International Chopin Piano Competition, Bruce Liu, joins the orchestra in Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 and the program concludes with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. Founded in 1901, the Grammy Award-winning Warsaw Philharmonic is one of Poland's oldest musical institutions. Andrey Boreyko began his appointment as Music Director of the Warsaw Philharmonic in the 2019-20 season, and most recently he served as Music Director of southwest Florida's Naples Philharmonic.

Sarasota Concert Association is excited to welcome audiences back for our 2022 concert season. We are also committed to the health and well-being of our patrons, staff and volunteers. As a participant in Safe Arts Sarasota, a collaboration of Sarasota County's major arts organizations, we have implemented protocols for attending our concerts.

