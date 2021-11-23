Sarah Brightman to Bring A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY TOUR to the Van Wezel

Sarah Brightman is celebrating the holidays with a new Christmas tradition and her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour. Brightman is set to play at the Van Wezel on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 p.m.

She is the world's best-selling soprano, a legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominee, and known for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement.

In 2020, Sarah Brightman entertained her first-ever Christmas livestream concert Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, and it warmed hearts worldwide. Due to the overwhelming response and in celebration of her favorite time of year, Sarah begins a new Christmas tradition this year with A Christmas Symphony Tour.

Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits.

Tickets are $145-$185 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special meet and greet packages are available for this show. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

