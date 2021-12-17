Sailor Circus to Present Holiday Show LET IT SNOW

The Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Academy, the nation's longest-running youth circus, will present an amazing spectacle as students flip, fly and soar to new heights in the highly-anticipated new holiday production, "Let It Snow." Patrons of all ages will be wowed by acts showcasing stunning aerial artistry, heart-stopping acrobatics, dazzling roller skating, lightning-fast juggling, and more.

For 73 years, students involved with the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus program have amazed audiences with a thrilling spectacle of youth circus arts. For Circus Arts Conservatory creative director Jared Walker, a snow globe provided the inspiration he needed to craft a storyline and visual aspects to delight audiences and introduce the magic of snow under the Big Top.

"This is the sixth show I've directed for the Sailor Circus and each time we find more synchronicity," Walker said. "After the success of 'Season's Greetings' last year, we wondered how we'd top the experience for patrons; this is going to be one of the prettiest shows I've ever produced and we can't wait for people to see it!"

Walker says that the costumes (which were underwritten by a generous donor) and sets should evoke the desired winter wonderland effect, with the trampoline wall being transformed into a 24-foot mountain, lighting effects evoking snow, and the centerpiece prop: a 12-foot high by 16-foot wide snow globe - in which the opening contortion act will take place - that was custom-made by a company in California.

Walker notes that the students have trained hard and remained positive through all of the challenges of the pandemic - and that the circus arts have helped them through. "The circus does for them what we intend it to do: give them focus, grow stronger and more confident, and offer a fun and positive place to escape to," he said. "It provides an avenue to stay busy and be challenged. The general spirit of the circus is to keep on keepin' on - the show must go on!"

The Sailor Circus Academy is the longest-running youth circus arts training program in the country, training students in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Founded in 1949, it is known as "The Greatest 'Little' Show on Earth." The program teaches students more than 30 disciplines of circus arts as well as helps them to learn life management skills, gain self-discipline, bolster confidence, and make a commitment to achievement.

As part of the #SafeArtsSarasota coalition, the CAC continues to adhere to stringent COVID-19 mitigation protocols to keep students, artists, patrons, staff and the community safe. All patrons ages 12 and older must show either a negative PCR test administered no earlier than 72 hours before the performance or, if they prefer, show proof of vaccination. All patrons ages 6 and up must wear a mask while inside the venue. The venue will be disinfected via fogging between all presentations; the Sailor Circus Arena also features an air ionization system to eliminate viruses and germs. For more information, visit circusarts.org/safety.

Presenting sponsors for "Let It Snow" are Gulf Coast Community Foundation, SweetSparkman Architects, Shari & Stephen Ashman, and Phyllis Siskel.

Showtimes for "Let It Snow" are Sunday, December 26 at 1 and 6 p.m., and Monday-Thursday, December 27-30 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$35. Call the Box Office at 941-355-9805 or visit circusarts.org.