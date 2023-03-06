SILL's March Global Issues Lectures Include 'Preparing For The Post-Putin Era,' 'Paying The Price For Ignoring Latin America' And 'The Future Of The Liberal International

2023 marks the 52nd season of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's (SILL) "Global Issues" series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 10-March 31, features 25 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues.

This month's lectures feature front-page issues examined by leading speakers. Highlights include: "Preparing for the Post-Putin Era" with Amb. John Beyrle, who will speak about the implications of Putin's career coming to an end; "Paying the Price for Ignoring Latin America" with Charles Shapiro, who will discuss how the United States has ignored Latin America and the Caribbean and how we are paying the price; "The Future of the Liberal International Order" with Dr. Kori Schake, who will address China's challenge to American leadership; and "Is the West Back? Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and the Future of the Atlantic Alliance" with Charles Kupchan.

The lectures are presented on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota; Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center in Venice; and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch. Lectures will also be available for purchase on video. The 2023 season also features the popular "Music Mondays" series, which presents performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers, January 9-March 27, on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms in Sarasota; and Mondays at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice. Season subscriptions for the Global Issues and Music Mondays series are available for purchase now for $85 for 12 sessions. A Flex Pass for 12 tickets to be used at any SILL event throughout the season is $115. Single-day tickets for all programs are available at the door and are $10. A new "Invite a Friend" initiative offers a free ticket to all series subscribers. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SillSarasota.org or call 941-365-6404.

Bob Deutsch, SILL's president, says that he's looking forward to "experiencing a full return to normal in a post-pandemic world. We have another excellent season of entertaining conversations and performances with artists of both local and national prominence for our Music Mondays series and informative presentations on topics of great interest in our Global Issues Series." Deutsch adds that, over the years, hundreds of SILL attendees have said that SILL's $85 series subscriptions and the $10 single entry tickets are "among the best deals in town."

Upcoming lectures include:

Tuesday, March 7: Civics at Work with Suzanne Spaulding. The Kremlin has worked for many years to undermine public faith in our democracy and its institutions. Democracy is not invincible or inevitable, and we must protect it. According to Suzanne Spaulding, Americans must understand the nuances of our democratic republic and the role of everyone in moving us towards that more perfect union. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8: Training to Fight in the Light: Preparing to Prevail in a World Without Secrets with Suzanne Spaulding. According to Suzanne Spaulding, whoever reduces their dependency on secrets will have an advantage in this increasingly transparent world. America needs to fight in the light to sustain our advantage as a democracy over our totalitarian adversaries who need dark corners in which to hide secrets from their own people. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 9: Presidential Politics with Thomas DeFrank. Thomas DeFrank will discuss how leaks to the media are often derided as scandalous and unprofessional. Sometimes it's true. It's also true that government officials often use leaks to influence public opinion, send messages to other world leaders, and shape policy. For all their notoriety, leaks are elements of statecraft and public policy. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m. and Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m.

Friday, March 10: Presidential Politics with Thomas DeFrank. Thomas DeFrank will discuss how leaks to the media are often derided as scandalous and unprofessional. Sometimes it's true. It's also true that government officials often use leaks to influence public opinion, send messages to other world leaders, and shape policy. For all their notoriety, leaks are elements of statecraft and public policy. At the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14: Paying the Price for Ignoring Latin America with Charles Shapiro. Since the end of the Cold War, the United States has ignored Latin America and the Caribbean. Amb. Charles Shapiro will discuss how we are paying the price: Unrestrained immigration from Central America, Chinese influence growing at an alarming pace, and Russia threatening to deploy its military in Cuba and Venezuela. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15: Cuba and Venezuela: Holding On Against All Odds with Charles Shapiro. With economies in free fall and their citizens fleeing, the Cuban and Venezuelan regimes have held on despite U.S. political opposition and economic sanctions. They assist each other -- Cubans helping the Maduro regime with trained personnel and Venezuela sending oil to Cuba. Amb. Charles Shapiro will unpack developments and suggest a way forward in Cuba. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 16: Russia: Preparing for the Post-Putin Era with John Beyrle. After two decades as the Russian President and Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin's career may be nearing an end. Amb John Beyrle will address the implications of this transition to Russia and what it might mean for the United States, Europe, and the international community. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m. and Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m.

Friday, March 17: Russia: Preparing for the Post-Putin Era with John Beyrle. After two decades as the Russian President and Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin's career may be nearing an end. Amb John Beyrle will address the implications of this transition to Russia and what it might mean for the United States, Europe, and the international community. At the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21: The Future of the Liberal International Order with Dr. Kori Schake. Dr. Kori Schake will address China's challenge to American leadership. How can the US buttress this international order? What went wrong in trying to incorporate China into this system? How would a China-led international order look different than the current model? At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22: European Security After Ukraine with Dr. Kori Schake. Dr. Kori Schake will address the implications of The 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. The NATO Alliance has been rejuvenated and the international community has been nearly unanimous in its condemnation of Russia. How should Europe respond in the next crisis? What lessons can the Administration draw from the crisis? At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 23: Understanding Turkey - And Its Rise in the Great Power Game with Asli Aydintasbas. Turkey was once a loyal NATO ally with sketchy democratic development. More recently, a more independent Turkey emerged as an actor in the Middle East, but its democracy went south. The Ukraine war again highlights Ankara's importance between NATO and Russia. Ms Asli Aydintasbas will examine Turkey's positioning in the global competition. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m. and Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m.

Friday, March 24: Understanding Turkey - And Its Rise in the Great Power Game with Asli Aydintasbas. Turkey was once a loyal NATO ally with sketchy democratic development. More recently, a more independent Turkey emerged as an actor in the Middle East, but its democracy went south. The Ukraine war again highlights Ankara's importance between NATO and Russia. Ms Asli Aydintasbas will examine Turkey's positioning in the global competition. At the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 28: Putin's War Against Ukraine and the US/NATO System with Robert Barylski. In December 2021, Putin warned: Either negotiate a new European order or face consequences. In February, he attacked Ukraine but his larger target was the US-led NATO system. Thousands died, cities were destroyed, millions of refugees fled, and inflation raged. Dr. Robert Barylski explains the current situation and where things could go. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29: Latin America: Is the "Red Threat" Back? With Robert Barylski. Russian analysts compare their national interests in Ukraine with America's in Latin America. They discuss the Cuban Missile Crisis and Putin muses about boosting military support to socialist regimes in the Americas. China invests heavily and proclaims the end of US hegemony. Dr. Robert Barylski answers the question: Are we facing a serious threat in our own hemisphere? At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 30: Is the West Back? Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and the Future of the Atlantic Alliance with Charles Kupchan. Russia's invasion of Ukraine constitutes a historical watershed, reviving NATO by returning Europe to militarized division. The alliance now faces three critical challenges: 1) managing rivalry with a Sino-Russian bloc; 2) working across ideological lines to tame a globalized and interdependent world; 3) redressing the West's political and economic vulnerabilities to ensure that democratic societies outperform illiberal alternatives. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m. and Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m.

Friday, March 31: Is the West Back? Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and the Future of the Atlantic Alliance with Charles Kupchan. Russia's invasion of Ukraine constitutes a historical watershed, reviving NATO by returning Europe to militarized division. The alliance now faces three critical challenges: 1) managing rivalry with a Sino-Russian bloc; 2) working across ideological lines to tame a globalized and interdependent world; 3) redressing the West's political and economic vulnerabilities to ensure that democratic societies outperform illiberal alternatives. At the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

To learn more about the programs in more detail, visit www.sillsarasota.org or call 941-365-6404.