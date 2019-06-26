Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. Names Susan M. Crockett As President & CEO

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. has selected Susan M. Crockett as President & CEO, following an executive search process led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG). She began her tenure on June 1, 2019.

Dedicating more than 30 years of service and commitment to Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., Ms. Crockett has held various management positions within the organization, including House Manager, Arts Education Project Manager, Business Analyst, Director of Ticketing & Information Services, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. Over the course of her career with the organization, she has gained not only valuable venue management skills but also a deep understanding of the entire Ruth Eckerd Hall Experience. Her early responsibilities have included managing facility leasing, marketing of the Eckerd Theater Company, evaluating ticket sales and donor trends, and increasing efficiency in intradepartmental processes. As the Director of Ticketing & Information Services-a role she held for ten years-she oversaw website design and content, optimized software usage, and selected and implemented a customer relationship management software.

For seven years, Ms. Crockett served as the Chief Information Officer, during which she implemented the first company-wide continuity plan and oversaw a staff reorganization process. She later held the Chief Operating Officer role, managing more than 500 employees and volunteers, overseeing an annual budget of $24 million, and establishing a team-building program for all operations staff. She also provided vision and leadership in the development and implementation of products and services for Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts, the Murray Theater, and Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road events throughout the region. In October 2018, Ms. Crockett was appointed Interim President & CEO, ensuring the interests of Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. were represented at all times and providing oversight in all strategic planning and fundraising processes. Ms. Crockett holds a bachelor of arts degree in business management from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In making the announcement, Chairman of the Board Frank V. Hibbard said, "Ruth Eckerd Hall is thrilled with the process that we pursued and the result that we have in the person of Susan Crockett. It is wonderful to see the cream rise to the top and people with integrity come in first! Susan is the right person to take Ruth Eckerd Hall into its next great chapter."

"It is truly an honor to receive the board's vote of confidence," said Ms. Crockett. "The support of our generous stakeholders, coupled with our tremendously talented staff, makes this a unique and prized opportunity for any candidate. I am humbled to be selected to lead this community treasure as we honor the past and move towards a stellar future."

"Congratulations to Susan M. Crockett on her appointment as President & CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc.," said ACG President Bruce D. Thibodeau, DBA. "ACG was honored to work with such a dedicated search committee to fill this vital role. We are confident that Ms. Crockett's experience with strategic planning, community engagement, and executive leadership will advance the organization's public image, increase brand awareness, and ensure long-term sustainability."





