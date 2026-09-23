Florida Studio Theatre Will Host Fall Improv Shows

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Florida Studio Theatre will keep the laughter rolling into fall with a lineup of high-energy improv performances that put the audience at the center of the action. From cinematic chaos to holiday hijinks, FST Improv brings a fresh twist to the stage every night. A full schedule of performances is included below.

“We’re so excited to keep the good times going with another season of improv,” said Sarah Durham, FST’s Director of Improv. “Our improvisers are ready to get back onstage and make each show completely different from the one before it. That’s what I love about improv. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, the audience doesn’t know what’s going to happen, and we get to figure it out together. It keeps every show fresh, a little unpredictable, and a whole lot of fun.”

The season continues October 3 with Murder, She Improvised, an audience-driven whodunit where the killer truly is TBD. A heinous crime unfolds before the audience’s eyes, and the detective will have only their wits – and the crowd’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to help solve the case. The first two performances will feature special guest improvisers from Atlanta’s acclaimed Dad’s Garage. Afterwards, FST Improv will take over the sleuthing duties for the remainder of the run through September 19, 2026.

On October 31, FST’s resident improv team returns for a one-night-only performance of We’re Doomed!, diving headfirst into cinematic chaos. Improvisers will create an original movie-style adventure right before the audience’s eyes, complete with pulse-pounding action and spine-tingling suspense.

Beginning November 28, It’s a Blunderful Life returns to the stage. With no script, no plan, and no clue what’s coming next, the quick-witted cast spins an entire Hallmark movie on the spot. Tropey meet-cutes and Christmas tree farm drama make for a holiday movie gone wildly off the rails in this festive show.

Closing out the year is Resolution Rewind on December 26 and 31. Before heading out to watch the Pineapple Drop, join FST Improv for a comedic look back at the best games, sketches, and moments of 2026. The cast will bring back fan favorites from throughout the year, while audience suggestions help shape this one-of-a-kind retrospective.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 14 Hrs 49 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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