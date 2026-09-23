Florida Studio Theatre Will Host Fall Improv Shows
The lineup features audience-driven mysteries, cinematic adventures, and holiday-themed shows throughout the season.
Florida Studio Theatre will keep the laughter rolling into fall with a lineup of high-energy improv performances that put the audience at the center of the action. From cinematic chaos to holiday hijinks, FST Improv brings a fresh twist to the stage every night. A full schedule of performances is included below.
“We’re so excited to keep the good times going with another season of improv,” said Sarah Durham, FST’s Director of Improv. “Our improvisers are ready to get back onstage and make each show completely different from the one before it. That’s what I love about improv. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, the audience doesn’t know what’s going to happen, and we get to figure it out together. It keeps every show fresh, a little unpredictable, and a whole lot of fun.”
The season continues October 3 with Murder, She Improvised, an audience-driven whodunit where the killer truly is TBD. A heinous crime unfolds before the audience’s eyes, and the detective will have only their wits – and the crowd’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to help solve the case. The first two performances will feature special guest improvisers from Atlanta’s acclaimed Dad’s Garage. Afterwards, FST Improv will take over the sleuthing duties for the remainder of the run through September 19, 2026.
On October 31, FST’s resident improv team returns for a one-night-only performance of We’re Doomed!, diving headfirst into cinematic chaos. Improvisers will create an original movie-style adventure right before the audience’s eyes, complete with pulse-pounding action and spine-tingling suspense.
Beginning November 28, It’s a Blunderful Life returns to the stage. With no script, no plan, and no clue what’s coming next, the quick-witted cast spins an entire Hallmark movie on the spot. Tropey meet-cutes and Christmas tree farm drama make for a holiday movie gone wildly off the rails in this festive show.
Closing out the year is Resolution Rewind on December 26 and 31. Before heading out to watch the Pineapple Drop, join FST Improv for a comedic look back at the best games, sketches, and moments of 2026. The cast will bring back fan favorites from throughout the year, while audience suggestions help shape this one-of-a-kind retrospective.
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The Bully Pulpit
Florida Studio Theatre (12/09-2/14)
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Puffs
Rise Above Performing Arts (2/18-2/28)
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Planes, Trains, & Automobiles
Holley Hall (10/14-10/17)
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Carrie: The Musical
Manatee Performing Arts Center (10/16-11/01)
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American Rebels
Florida Studio Theatre (11/04-3/21)
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Ghostbusters in Concert
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (10/29-10/29)
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Moonflower: The Spirit of Santana
Richey Suncoast Theatre (10/01-10/01)
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Dear Evan Hansen
Manatee Performing Arts Center (10/22-11/01)
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BEEHIVE – The 60s Musical
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (3/03-4/11)
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Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (10/23-10/24)