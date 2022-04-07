Registration Open Now For Summer Art Camp At Art Center Sarasota: Camp Sessions Begin On May 31

Registration is open now! Art Center Sarasota is once again encouraging young children and teens to set their inner artists free at its summertime art camps. The 10 weekly sessions run May 31 to August 5. The programs target two different age groups: Creative Kids serves children, ages 6 to10; Emerging Arts is for aspiring artists, ages 11 to 15. The camps are Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Before- and after-care is offered. Fees are $250 per week for Art Center Sarasota members with a family membership; $300 per week for non-members. Art supplies are included; participants will also receive a free art camp t-shirt. Sibling discounts and scholarships are available upon request. Art Center Sarasota is also looking for teens, 15 and over, to volunteer as teaching and after-care assistants. Volunteer hours count towards high school and Bright Futures and National Honor Society requirements. Summer camp sessions will follow the same guidelines as the Sarasota County schools system.

Masks are recommended but not required. Should the situation change, campers will be required to adjust to protocols for the safety of the children and staff. For more information about Art Center Sarasota's summer art camps and its teen volunteer program, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

Jane Harris, Art Center Sarasota's education director, says that these young people's art camps are designed for all skill levels. She adds that each week's camp revolves around different themes, allowing parents and kids to choose what interests them best.

"Our 2022 summer art camp themes include animals, nature, flying things, animation and comics-and even the world of dreams and fantasies," Harris says. "Our goal is to mix things up, have fun, experiment, and introduce a variety of materials and techniques," as well as adding some art history to the mix." She adds that the instructors are all practicing artists. "The instructors challenge and guide our campers as they practice and refine their artmaking skills. They also help them unleash their imagination and find joy in self-expression. It's the ideal experience for creative young people who love the artmaking process and want to expand their creative toolbox. Seeing young people stretch their creative wings and learn to fly is a thrill to all of us here."

Harris explains that campers will experiment with a multitude of art mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, ceramics, and more. The projects focus on developing such artistic skills as color mixing, painting, and drawing-and mastering the use of professional-quality paintbrushes, pencils, markers, and pastels in the process.

Harris is particularly excited about a new partnership with Sarasota Clay Company. "Carla O'Brien, a gifted potter and the owner of Sarasota Clay, will bring clay to the center for the kids to create something special. She will then take their work back to her studio, fire it and return on Friday for the kids to finish off their pieces. It's a great way to introduce pottery to the children since we don't have a pottery studio."

Harris adds that campers will also have the opportunity to showcase their works at in-person art show every Friday afternoon. "Friends and family are welcome to join and celebrate campers' creative accomplishments!"

Harris notes that 2022 summer art camps are filling up quickly. Her word of advice for parents?

"Don't delay registering," she advises. "Art Center Sarasota's summertime art camps are on the top of many parents' wish lists-and we couldn't be happier! It just doesn't feel like summer without it."

Art Center Sarasota's summer camp programs are supported, in part, by Florida Department of State - Division of Cultural Affairs, The Patterson Foundation, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Arts Axis Florida, and ACS's members and donors.

A quick glance at the schedule:

Week One: (May 31-June 3) "Way up High in a Tall Green Tree!" (This is a four-day week; no camp on Monday, May 30.) To kick off the summer, campers will have the unique opportunity to draw inspiration from the great outdoors-weather permitting. Using elements that can be found in nature campers will create all kinds of earthly delights. The sky's the limit!

Week Two: (June 6-10) Clay Week: "Let's Tell a Story." What's your favorite superhero, literary or anime character? Campers will create their art with inspiration from their favorite superhero, literary and anime characters. Participants will look at what goes into illustrations, comics and Zines to create their own stories in art, using paper, gouache, book making and more.

Week Three: (June 13 - 17) "All Mixed Up." Why limit yourself to a canvas when you can think outside of the box! The best part about being an artist is trying new things and campers will get creative using paint, stencils, printmaking and collage.

Week Four: (June 20-24) Clay Week: "Fantastical Creatures." Campers will dig deep into their imagination to create 2D and 3D art inspired by real and imagined creatures.

Week Five: (June 27 - July 1) "Unique You!" What makes you, YOU? This week campers will create art that celebrates their uniqueness, by creating self-portraits, avatars, and even some art journaling. Participants will create art in their own unique style centering on what makes each one special and unique. Campers will be working in a variety of mediums to express themselves.

Week Six: (July 5 - July 8) "From Sea to Shining Sea" (This is a four-day week; there's no camp on Monday, July 4.) Celebrate the diverse landscapes, animals and monuments that make our nation great! Campers will also have an opportunity to draw inspiration from some iconic American artists, using various mediums.

Week Seven: (July 11 - July 15) Clay Week: "Let Them Eat Cake!" Campers will find their inspiration from food and famous artists who create with food themes. They will work in 2D & 3D formats using with traditional materials and even some non-traditional materials.

Week Eight: (July 18 - July 22) "Come As You Are" This week campers will have a chance to try new art mediums. We will get messy with paint, create some fantastic murals, mixed-media collages, assemblage, fabric dye and so much more. Come as you are, make new friends and try something new!

Week Nine: July 25 - July 29) Clay Week: "Under the Blue" Splash into art this week and create all the wonders of the ocean. This week campers will use a variety of materials and techniques to create their underwater-inspired art.

Week Ten: (August 1- August 5) "Make it Move!" This week campers will create kinetic art, art that moves, and art that makes us want to move, using various properties of gravity, wind and even magnets to create fun works of art. Campers will use a variety of 2D and 3D materials to create this week.