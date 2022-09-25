Pearlman Music Program Suncoast Announces 22/23 Season

Lisa Berger, executive director of The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast), announced that the PMP Winter Residency will be returning to Sarasota from December 28 through January 7-after a two-year hiatus. The Perlman Music Program (PMP) was founded by Toby Perlman, with a world-class faculty led by acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman. They oversee this program for exceptional young string musicians, ages 12-18, from all over the world. The PMP Winter Residency program provides a rare opportunity for area music lovers to witness about 20 public events which include orchestra and chorus rehearsals, and Works in Progress (WIP) recitals featuring these gifted young string students who train under the mentorship of Itzhak Perlman and the renowned PMP faculty.

"We can't wait to return to Sarasota; we're dreaming about it," says Toby Perlman. "These past few winters have been sad, and we are thrilled knowing that this year we will return and make beautiful music. We are counting the days."

On January 5, the PMP Winter Residency students and faculty present a "Celebration Concert," featuring the PMP String Orchestra under the baton of Itzhak Perlman, and the PMP Chorus, led by Patrick Romano, at the Sarasota Opera House. The "Celebration Gala" follows the concert in the tent on the USF-Sarasota Manatee campus. Concert tickets will be available through the Sarasota Opera House's box office and gala tickets will be on sale at www.PerlmanSuncoast.org beginning November 5.

Perlman Suncoast's PMP Alumni Special Event offerings for the 2022-2023 season include "Violins and Hope" on November 16 at Michael's On East in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Violinist Niv Ashkenazi and pianist Matthew Graybil-both PMP alumni-will perform selections from their album "Niv Ashkenazi-Violins of Hope." Author and photographer Daniel Levin will speak about his experiences with Amnon Weinstein, who, in his workshop in Tel Aviv, artfully restores violins that survived the Holocaust. Ashkenazi, who performs with one of the restored Holocaust violins, has captivated audiences with his heartfelt musicianship and emotional performance. Pizzicato Magazine praised him for his "extremely colorful interpretations, characterized by maturity and authority." The New Yorker lauded Graybil as an "exceptional young artist," while Fanfare Magazine described him as, "one of the most sensitive, poetic young pianists to debut on record in recent memory." Tickets will be on sale beginning October 13 at www.PerlmanSuncoast.org.

Berger is elated to announce that Randall Goosby, the fast-rising, 26-year-old violinist, will perform, accompanied by pianist Zhu Wang, in concert at the Sarasota Opera House on December 8. Praised for his "exquisite tone and sheer virtuosity" (New York Times), Goosby "plays like an angel with nothing to prove" (Los Angeles Times). Last year, he released his debut album, "Roots," a celebration of African-American music that explores its evolution from traditional to contemporary compositions. Collaborating with Wang on the album, Goosby pays homage to the pioneering artists who paved the way for him and other artists of color. Berger adds that Goosby participated for many years as a student at the PMP Winter Residency and has returned several times since as an alum performing outreach recitals and in-school visits. Tickets will be on sale beginning October 20 through Sarasota Opera House's box office.

In April, violist Molly Carr will perform for one evening only in concert with pianist Anna Petrova. Carr, a PMP alum, enjoys a diverse musical career as recitalist, chamber musician, educator, and artistic director. She has recently joined the highly esteemed Juilliard String Quartet as violist. Carr has been praised as "Undoubtedly one of the most interesting interpreters of this instrument today." Venue to be announced; tickets will be on sale at www.PerlmanSuncoast.org starting February 1.

Perlman Suncoast will host PMP alumni quartets for a week each during February and March. The alumni visits will include outreach recitals, in-school visits, and special performances. Berger explains that, as the PMP students move on to higher education and into their careers as professional musicians, Perlman Suncoast supports their future endeavors by inviting them back to the Sarasota-Manatee area to gain performance experience and to delight new audiences as their careers advance.

2022-2023 Season at a Glance

PMP Winter Residency

December 28-January 7

The PMP Winter Residency offers unparalleled musical training for gifted students ages 12-18 who play the violin, viola, cello and bass. PMP's world-class faculty, led by Itzhak Perlman, oversees a curriculum of solo, chamber music, and orchestral repertoire at the highest level. The public is invited to watch these orchestra and chorus rehearsals, and works-in-progress recitals in a performance tent on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.

Tent Rehearsals, Master Classes and Recitals: December 28-January 7 on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Non-reserved seats are free to the public; reserved and VIP seats are also available. The Winter Residency's daily schedule will be available at www.PerlmanSuncoast.org in November.

Celebration Concert: January 5 at the Sarasota Opera House. Tickets are $40 to $80 and will be available for purchase starting November 5 by calling Sarasota Opera House's box office at 941-328-1300 or at www.sarasotaopera.org.

Celebration Gala: January 5 in the tent on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. The evening includes dinner and entertainment with PMP students, faculty and the Perlmans. Tickets are $250 per person and will be available for purchase starting November 5 at www.PerlmanSuncoast.org.

PMP Alumni: Special Events

"Violins and Hope with Violinist Niv Ashkenazi and Pianist Matthew Graybil

November 16, 7 p.m., at Michael's On East

With a surviving Holocaust violin, violinist and PMP alum Niv Ashkenazi will perform selections from his album, "Niv Ashkenazi: Violins of Hope," along with pianist and PMP alum Matthew Graybil. The event also features a presentation by author and photographer, Daniel Levin, followed by a dessert reception. Individual tickets go on sale October 13 at www.PerlmanSuncoast.org.

An Evening with Violinist Randall Goosby

Accompanied by Collaborator Pianist Zhu Wang

December 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Sarasota Opera House

The fast-rising, 26-year-old star violinist and PMP alum is praised for his "exquisite tone and sheer virtuosity" (New York Times), and "plays like an angel with nothing to prove" (Los Angeles Times). Last year, the artist put out his critically acclaimed album, "Roots," spotlighting music by African-American composers. Goosby will perform with pianist Zhu Wang in this rare special performance. Tickets will be available for purchase starting October 20 at the Sarasota Opera House's box office.

About The Perlman Music Program Suncoast

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast cultivates, educates and inspires audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the annual Perlman Music Program Winter Residency on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus, PMP Alumni: Around Town, PMP Alumni: At Home, and PMP Alumni: In Schools. Through its relationship with PMP, founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renowned faculty, including internationally acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, Perlman Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished graduates. For more information, visit PerlmanSuncoast.org.