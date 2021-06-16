Michelle Bente Named Director Of Marketing Of The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, has announced that Michelle Bente has been named Director of Marketing. Bente has served as Assistant Director of Marketing of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for 18 years.

"I am looking forward to a great season of live entertainment at the Van Wezel as we rebuild and move towards a bright future. We have missed our patrons so much throughout the pandemic, and I can't wait to see familiar AND new faces at the Hall very soon as we continue to grow our audiences in this community," says Bente.

Executive Director Mary Bensel says, "I am proud of the leader Michelle has become over the years, and even more thrilled to be able to promote a hard-working individual from within the organization. She knows this venue, our patrons, sponsors and donors so well, and I am confident that she will lead her team with poise and expertise."

To learn more about the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, visit www.VanWezel.org. Subscription packages and several single-ticket shows for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. Subscribers save on select shows, get the best seats in the house and renew their favorite seats before the general public.