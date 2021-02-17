Mayor Hagen Brody Reconsiders Sarasota Orchestra's Proposal to Build Performing Arts Venue in Payne Park

Mayor Hagen Brody previously had shot down the idea for the Sarasota Orchestra to build a concert hall in Payne Park, but is now asking that the matter be reconsidered by the City Commission, Herald Tribune reports.

The orchestra has expressed surprise at this decision, and revealed that it has moved on with other ideas, including exploring other areas for its new performing arts hall.

"We were surprised to get a copy of Mayor Brody's letter late Friday afternoon," said Joseph McKenna, the orchestra's president and CEO. "That said, the orchestra is grateful for support in all forms."

The City Commission will make a decision in March, which would give the city the ability to work with the orchestra to find a site for the venue.

"It appears that the mayor wishes to engage his fellow commissioners in this decision," McKenna said. "We will let that play out and then respond accordingly. I don't think it's appropriate to conjecture into the future on things that may or may not happen."

The orchestra originally sought to build a 1,800-seat performing arts hall and a 700-seat recital hall on the park's northwest corner. Brody is unsure if this is the best step, but is willing to work with the orchestra to see if other areas in or around Payne Park would be better suited for the venue.

