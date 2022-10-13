Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leanne Morgan To Donate A Portion Of Ticket Sales From Sarasota Show To Support Survivors Of Hurricane Ian

After 22 years in comedy, Leanne Morgan has cemented herself as a must-watch comedian.

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  
Leanne Morgan To Donate A Portion Of Ticket Sales From Sarasota Show To Support Survivors Of Hurricane Ian

Leanne Morgan will be donating a portion of her ticket sales from her show at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, Florida, to support the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Morgan will be performing on Oct. 16, 2022.

"My heart goes out to all of the people that have experienced loss from the recent hurricane. I hope laughter is healing during this difficult time and that the money raised will help those in need."

Tickets are on sale now at www.vanwezel.org.

After 22 years in comedy, Leanne Morgan has cemented herself as a must-watch comedian. Leanne was feeling the lure of Hollywood after graduating high school, but the idea of moving there was unheard of and too daunting for a country girl who had never been away from home. She enrolled in college at The University of Tennessee, where she graduated (by the skin of her teeth) with a degree in Child and Family Studies. Shortly after that, she married her husband Chuck and they moved to Bean Station, TN in the beautiful foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. To stay busy after having her first baby, Leanne started selling jewelry at home parties. She was supposed to talk about the jewelry but instead conversed about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids and being a mama. The party guests thought that she was hilarious to the point somebody peed on a couch, and before she knew it, she was booked out a year in-advance. The jewelry company saw what was happening and asked her to speak at their sales rallies. It was there that women started saying, "you need to do stand-up!" That gave Leanne the courage to really go for it! Leanne finally had access to comedy clubs when her family moved to San Antonio in 2001, and her career in comedy quickly started to skyrocket. Leanne's comedy has landed her at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and has brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers, writer/producer Matt Williams (Rosanne and Home Improvement), TV Land and with Sony Television. Leanne has garnered over 2 million followers across social media and her popular stand-up special, So Yummy has reached over 50 million views on YouTube. Her fan base continues to grow with her relatability as she discusses everything from being a housewife, sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby. She has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The View, Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom and toured with the Southern Fried Chicks. Now that her three children are grown, Leanne is currently on The Big Panty Tour for her 100-city theater run across the North America with Outback Concerts.

For more info on her tour go to: www.Leannemorgan.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Leanne Morgan To Donate A Portion Of Ticket Sales From Sarasota Show To Support Survivors Of Hurricane IanLeanne Morgan To Donate A Portion Of Ticket Sales From Sarasota Show To Support Survivors Of Hurricane Ian
October 13, 2022

Leanne Morgan will be donating a portion of her ticket sales from her show at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, Florida, to support the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Morgan will be performing on Oct. 16, 2022.
Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
FST's 22-23 Winter Mainstage Series Opens With Hit Broadway Musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN!FST's 22-23 Winter Mainstage Series Opens With Hit Broadway Musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN!
October 13, 2022

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its 49th Winter Mainstage Series with Something Rotten!, a hit musical comedy that was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
$112K Raised For Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Through Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Concert$112K Raised For Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Through Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Concert
October 12, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall held a special concert on Friday evening to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.