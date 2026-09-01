LEGACY: MOTOWN & MORE! Extends Run at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its summer cabaret Legacy: Motown & More! has been extended through October 18, 2026, in the Goldstein Cabaret. This high-energy musical celebration brings together beloved songs from the 1960s through today, creating an upbeat evening filled with iconic melodies and plenty of opportunities to sing along.

Critics praise the show for its electric energy and audience engagement. Family Beautiful calls the production “legendary” and “sensational,” praising its ability to “deliver one crowd-pleasing hit after another.” BroadwayWorld hails the show as “remarkable,” “spectacular,” and “one-of-a-kind.” Audiences emphatically agree, saying “I couldn’t stop smiling” and “10/10 isn’t a high enough score.”

From The Jackson 5 to The Beatles, this upbeat cabaret features instantly recognizable favorites that have become part of the soundtrack of our lives. With powerful vocals and show-stopping choreography, Legacy: Motown & More! takes audiences on a musical journey brimming with unforgettable hits.

Created by Justin Reynolds, who also performs in the production, Legacy: Motown & More! brings together versatile performers with experience spanning Broadway, the West End, national tours, and international stages. The revue celebrates the artists and songs that have shaped popular music across generations.

In addition to Reynolds, the cast includes Nigel Richards and Bryce Valle, with Michael Wordly alternating with Reynolds later in the run. All four artists are making their FST debuts, bringing their individual experiences and talents together for an energetic ensemble that audiences have called “out of this world.”

“Motown is music from the heart. It’s music that you really feel,” said cast member Nigel Richards. “From the start of the show, you can feel the music. You can feel the pulse. It’s a party from start to finish.”

“I love how we’re able to take this music that’s relatable to everybody and share the joy it’s created,” added cast member Bryce Valle.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Kate Johnson (Sound and Lightboard Operator).

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