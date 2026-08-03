LEGACY: MOTOWN & MORE! to Open at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre will present Legacy: Motown & More!, an electrifying musical celebration spanning the greatest hits of the 1960s through today. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible sounds of pop and R&B, this cabaret showcases the music that has brought generations together. Previews begin August 4, with an officially opening August 6, in FST's Goldstein Cabaret.

Featuring beloved songs made famous by icons like The Jackson 5; Stevie Wonder; Earth, Wind & Fire; The Four Seasons; and The Temptations, Legacy: Motown & more.

Created by Justin Reynolds, who also performs in the production, Legacy: Motown & More! brings together a group of versatile performers with Broadway, West End, and international touring experience. A singer, dancer, actor, director, and producer, Reynolds has performed in more than 100 countries across luxury cruise lines, international tours, and the Las Vegas Strip. He is perhaps best known for portraying Smokey Robinson in the national tour of Motown the Musical, where he worked closely with Berry Gordy Jr.

The production celebrates eight decades of unforgettable music, from Motown favorites to contemporary chart-toppers. Blending powerful vocals, smooth dance moves, and genuine charm, the performers deliver an uplifting concert experience filled with songs that move the feet, lift the spirit, and leave audiences singing as they exit the theatre.

“We're so excited to bring this dynamic group of performers to the stage as we close out another Summer Cabaret Series,” said FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo. “With powerhouse harmonies, incredible talent, and a song list packed with Motown favorites and crowd-pleasing hits from across the decades, this show celebrates the music that has brought generations together and will have audiences singing and clapping along all night.”

In addition to Reynolds, the cast includes Nigel Richards, whose credits include the national tour of Spamilton and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Bryce Valle, whose work includes the national tour of Ain't Too Proud as well as Beautiful and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Performing for Reynolds later in the show's run is Michael Wordly, an award-winning vocalist, concert artist, and musical theatre performer, who has appeared in more than 70 countries worldwide.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Kate Johnson (Sound and Lightboard Operator).

Legacy: Motown & More!, onstage August 4, 2026. Previews are August 4 and 5, with opening night on August 6, 2026. Single tickets start at $37.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

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