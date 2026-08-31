Photos: WE GOT THE BEAT: POETRY & PERCUSSION to Debut at Hermitage Beach
Poet Robyn Schiff and percussionist Sarah Galdes, both Hermitage Fellows, will share original work as the sun sets over the Gulf.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced a new October program on the Hermitage Beach featuring acclaimed poet and Pulitzer Prize finalist Robyn Schiff, alongside celebrated drummer and music producer Sarah Galdes. On Thursday, October 29 at 5:30pm, these two Hermitage artists will offer a program of poetry and percussion on the Hermitage Beach with 'We Got the Beat: Poetry & Percussion.' The event marks the first beach program of the fall season, with the two artists sharing their original work and discussing their respective journeys as the sun sets into the Gulf.
Hermitage Fellow Robyn Schiff is the author of four collections of poetry, including Information Desk: An Epic, based on Schiff's experience as a staff member at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's information desk. Described as 'an effluvial rush of memory, desire, data, and metaphor' by The New York Review of Books, Information Desk: An Epic was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. Schiff co-edits the independent poetry press Canarium Books, and she is a professor at the University of Chicago, where she is Director of the Program in Creative Writing.
Hermitage Fellow Sarah Galdes is a drummer, electronic artist, and music producer. Galdes has toured, performed, and recorded with a wide variety of bands and artists in the international music scene including Julien Baker (boygenius), Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES), Anna Wise, Bartees Strange, and many more. In addition to the drums, Galdes has studied traditional Korean percussion instruments and North Indian music, embarking on intensive study tours in South Korea, New York, Australia, and Canada.
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