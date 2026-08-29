Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Announces Programming Change To January Concert

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Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota (ASC) has reprogrammed the Sticks and Strings Lunch & Listen concert scheduled for January 14, 2027 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

Previously scheduled percussionist Marcelina Suchocka has withdrawn from the concert due to personal family reasons, and ASC has announced the concert will now feature founding directors of ensembleNEWSRQ Samantha Bennett and George Nickson. For more information about Artist Series Concerts and to purchase tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call 941-306-1202.

Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson bring their enthusiasm and experience in contemporary and classical repertoire to an exciting program exploring the connections between old and new. Baroque gestures and centuries-old musical forms meet the colors, textures, and possibilities of newer music in an intimate dialogue between violin and percussion. Drawing on music from Bach and Biber to composers including Nico Muhly, Ellen Reid, and Kevin Day, Sticks and Strings showcases the lyricism, virtuosity, and rhythm dynamism of these two instruments.

ASC's Director of Artistic Programming Daniel Jordan said, “I am thrilled to have Sarasota favorites Samantha Bennett and George Nickson step in to perform the Sticks and Strings concert on January 14. Their unique blend of violin and percussion music is sure to entertain and inspire us all!”

Current ticket holders for this performance may keep their ticket(s) for this concert date (no action required) or exchange the ticket(s) for another performance during our 2026-27 season. Those wishing to exchange tickets should call Michelle Caulkins at 941-306-1202.

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